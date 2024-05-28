KIDSHOT brings I-pop into the limelight with his new single 'Mainland'

Rahul Khadtare, aka KIDSHOT, has raised the bar for indie pop musicians with his first release of 2024 titled Mainland. In partnership with scientist Basshole and mixing engineer Hersh Desai, Rahul's newest offering is about a tale of betrayal and revenge on the streets of Mumbai.

Inspired by the hustlers’ capital Mumbai and its people, he incorporates all the elements of a thrilling story into his verses to create what he calls the “cinematic hip-hop sound.”

Rahul, who made his name known on the India hip-hop stage with his quick cameo in Gully Boy along with his work on Netflix’s Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution, has now entered a new chapter in his music career with Mainland.

Over the last four years, he has amassed over 100 thousand monthly listeners on Spotif with songs including Warm Up and Meri Baari being immense hits.

"This is a special release because I’m bringing and introducing a new sound to the scene, cinematic hip-hop,” he says, adding, “This has never been done before here and I’m sure this is the future of hip-hop.” The song is accompanied by an equally hard-hitting video, a tale of betrayal and revenge, complete with guns and gore."