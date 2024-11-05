Amit Chaudhuri to perform khayal in the rare Kunwar Shyam gharana style in Bengaluru this week

The gharana is known for its virtuoso composer Laxmanprasad Jaipurwale who created unique compositions that Amit plans to perform. He says, “He was a virtuoso performer who did not demonstrate his virtuosity for its own sake. Instead, the intricacy and the complexity of his compositions exemplify a very delicate aesthetic at every stage.”

With Bengaluru recently having witnessed extremely rainy bouts, Amit also has a few malhars — hindustani ragas that pay homage to the rains, composed by the founder of the gharana, Kunwar Shyam, tucked into his repertoire. “We have all sorts of malhars and bandishes that Kunwar Shyam has left behind which have beautiful, sometimes erotic lyrics. There is a little more elaboration than you expect from a khayal bandish in terms of the words and rich imagery,” he says.