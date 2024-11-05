Madhur Sharma releases new EP ‘Reversion’, announces India tour

The musician, on the release of Reversion, says, “It is an interesting time with many experimental pieces of music coming out. With Reversion, we wanted people of all ages to resonate with the sound of the EP as we seamlessly incorporated genres across the board to add a diverse, fun and inclusive sound to the fans’ playlists. It was a rewarding experience to release the music.”

As Reversion has revealed the undying passion that Madhur has for the craft, allowing fans to enter his world of creativity. He will also enthral them with his India tour giving them an indelible musical experience of their lives, where groovy Bollywood meets Sufi mysticism.

“Nothing will ever compare to the immediate audience reaction to the piece of music you created and this tour will be an opportunity to interact with my fans. I am indebted to them for showering love on all the music that I have released, and I hope this relationship will continue for eternity”, he further adds.

The tour’s first stop was the city of Nizams, Hyderabad, and he will continue the tour across other cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, and Pune while signing off the tour in the vivacious city of Ahmedabad on February 15, 2025. Madhur’s butter-smooth vocals will serenade the fans with the Sufi magic, while the Bollywood beats will force them to groove and have a ball!