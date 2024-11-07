Up, close & personal: Indian Ocean celebrates 35th anniversary with immersive Artisteverse experience

In a groundbreaking partnership, immersive fan-engagement platform Artisteverse has teamed up with the iconic folk-rock band Indian Ocean to celebrate the band’s 35th anniversary. This collaboration offers fans a never-before-seen, deep dive into the legendary band’s journey — from their formation in 1990 to their continued impact on the music scene today.
Metastar Media’s Artisteverse is a disruptive new platform that leverages cutting-edge immersive technologies and Web3 innovations to fill the gaps left by traditional digital platforms. Designed as a ‘Direct to Fan’ space, Artisteverse helps artists more effectively engage and monetise their dedicated fanbase. This custom-built platform seamlessly combines streaming, e-commerce, fan interaction, online arts education, and metaverse experiences, creating a rich ecosystem for both artists and their communities. Early adopters of this innovative platform include multi-percussionist Bickram Ghosh, singer Manasi Scott, sitar virtuoso Purbayan Chatterjee, and Bharatnatyam legend Priyadarsini Govind.
For this exciting new chapter, Artisteverse launches a fully immersive, interactive 3D metaverse experience in collaboration with Indian Ocean—marking the platform’s first-ever partnership with a band. The Artisteverse experience offers fans an immersive journey through Indian Ocean’s illustrious 35-year legacy, allowing them to explore the band’s evolution in a way that goes beyond the music.
“We had a lot of fun putting together things about ourselves — some of which even we didn’t know — and some questions which we explored and we would love people to come in and find out more about all aspects of the band,” says Rahul Ram, one of the founding members of the band. “You can hear our music repeatedly on any platform, you can watch a concert but that goes by in a flash; but here, in our direct-to-fan Artisteverse, you can immerse yourself in the world of Indian Ocean,” he adds.
Known for their revolutionary blend of traditional Indian music with rock, jazz, and global influences, Indian Ocean has become one of India’s most beloved and influential bands. From their politically-charged anthems to their emotionally evocative melodies, songs like Kandisa, Bandeh, Ma Rewa, and Tu Kisi Rail Si have earned the band a passionate fanbase that spans generations. Their music has not only moved listeners but also caught the attention of Bollywood, with their tracks featured in landmark films like Black Friday (2004) and Masaan (2015).
The Indian Ocean Artisteverse is a digital tapestry that chronicles the band’s journey, with interactive features that allow fans to explore their musical milestones, personal stories, and exclusive content. Current members—Amit Kilam (drums, percussion, vocals), Nikhil Rao (lead guitar), Rahul Ram (bass guitar), Himanshu Joshi (vocals), and Tuheen Chakravorty (tabla, percussion)—share anecdotes, behind-the-scenes stories, and even host masterclasses, offering fans unprecedented access to their creative process. Superfans can also enjoy special perks, such as early access to new music and exclusive listening sessions.
“As we celebrate 35 years, we want to give back to the incredible fans who’ve supported us throughout our journey,” says Amit Kilam, who’s been with the band since 1994. “Our Artisteverse is an immersive, interactive space that goes beyond what typical social media offers. It’s a place where fans can enjoy exclusive music, videos, merchandise, NFTs, and more—all in one immersive experience.”
Metastar Media, a Web3 media tech start-up that combines Web 2.0 and Web3 technologies with 3D immersive experiences, was founded with the vision of creating an artist-first ecosystem. Their mission is to empower independent artists and their communities to thrive in the digital age. “Indian Ocean has always been at the forefront of musical innovation, and their enduring appeal is a testament to their timeless connection with fans,” says Metastar founder Shatadru Sarkar. “With Artisteverse, we’re taking that relationship to new heights, offering fans a truly immersive experience of everything that is Indian Ocean.”
With Indian Ocean on board, Artisteverse is set to redefine how fans engage with their favourite artists, offering an unparalleled, immersive way to connect with the music, stories, and history of one of India’s most influential bands.
The Indian Ocean Artisteverse is now live and will be featured during the band’s ongoing tour.
Visit www.indianoceanmusic.com
Indian Ocean is set to perform in Hyderabad on November 10, 8 pm.
Tickets at INR 999.
At Artistry, Hitech City.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain