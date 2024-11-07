Up, close & personal: Indian Ocean celebrates 35th anniversary with immersive Artisteverse experience

For this exciting new chapter, Artisteverse launches a fully immersive, interactive 3D metaverse experience in collaboration with Indian Ocean—marking the platform’s first-ever partnership with a band. The Artisteverse experience offers fans an immersive journey through Indian Ocean’s illustrious 35-year legacy, allowing them to explore the band’s evolution in a way that goes beyond the music.

“We had a lot of fun putting together things about ourselves — some of which even we didn’t know — and some questions which we explored and we would love people to come in and find out more about all aspects of the band,” says Rahul Ram, one of the founding members of the band. “You can hear our music repeatedly on any platform, you can watch a concert but that goes by in a flash; but here, in our direct-to-fan Artisteverse, you can immerse yourself in the world of Indian Ocean,” he adds.