From doctor to rapper: Tamil Indie music crowns a bold new queen — Iykki Berry

Ithihasam, as Iykki explains, is all about sharing the journey of women in their day-to-day lives. It delves deep into a cultured conversation around the struggles they face every day irrespective of their profession or identity. “It’s all about our femininity, which has been struggling and hustling every single day,” she says, adding, “It’s also about our culture and our Tamil literature. I wanted to quote Silappatikaram (by Ilango Adigal), Avvaiyar, and Queen Velu Nachiyar. I introduced all of them into the lyrics and compared them with women who exist in the present.” In doing so, Iykki aims to reiterate how women’s struggles have existed for ages and how difficult it was for such icons to overcome the challenges they were put through during their time. “With the platforms we have now — like social media, it has been easier to address and communicate issues. Even today’s family mindset has started to broaden and open up. But if you notice, even at that point of time, when, in the ADs and BCs, the whole cultural structure was all built by men, despite that, people like, Avvaiyar came up. Despite the large number of male poets emerging during those eras, icons emerging like her have inspired me greatly,” she adds.

For Iykki, Ithihasam is not just a one-and-done song. “I’m here to make them feel seen and empowered,” she says. “From just playing around with words, to creating lyrical stories that reflect not just me, but an entire generation, my flow is getting refined with each passing day. But still, it’s packed to the punch,” she reflects. “I’ve gone from just having raw energy to blending with precision and finesse. So, I feel like, my music, without losing the bite, should be sharper, smarter and always in my lane. But at the same time, I want to convey to my people, that, “yes, this is us! And this is me!” Iykki adds. This is Ikky’s strong notion that constitutes the foundation for Ithihasm.