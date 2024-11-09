Aditi Singh Sharma on her latest single, 'Thukraaya Kyun'

A

I love music in general. I’ve been in Bollywood for 15 years now, singing across genres from Bollywood, rock to singles. I’ve sung more than 50 film songs, including romantic, party anthems, and powerful title tracks.

I basically go with the flow of music. I love Punjabi music and anything that sounds good. Before I get on stage, I love listening to Arijit Singh’s songs — it’s like the calm before the storm. I also enjoy listening to Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla. There’s so much music to listen to these days — it is crazy.