Experience the music of gini on her debut India tour 'Cozy'

You may have come across gini’s viral music or seen her on Instagram in recent months. Her last couple of releases have been receiving immense popularity in India as well as in Pakistan.

Now, this rising star is going offline to connect with her fans in a new way, launching an intimate, limited-capacity tour across India. gini, known for her soulful voice; invites fans to join her as she travels across eight cities, sharing her journey and songs. This Cozy India Tour offer fans a chance to experience gini’s music, along with the stories that inspire her songs.

This November, gini begins her her India tour, bringing her signature warmth and musical storytelling to cities across India. Inspired by her roots in Dehradun, gini’s music has connected with audiences nationwide, and her tour aims to foster that bond in a cosy, live atmosphere.

Her tour will kickstart from Delhi on November 17, and move to Hyderabad on November 24, Bengaluru on November 30, Ahmedabad on December 1, Lucknow on December 7, Guwahati on December 14, followed by Dehradun, Kolkata and Mumbai. She also has a performance in Goa on November 23.