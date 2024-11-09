Exploring the gharanas of hindustani classical music

The concept of gharana is central to hindustani classical music, denoting a distinct school or style that represents a particular approach to performance, technique and interpretation. A gharana is more than just a musical lineage—it encapsulates the traditions, methodologies and unique contributions of a family or community of musicians. It is deeply rooted in the history, culture and philosophy of music, passed down from one generation to the next. Each gharana has its own characteristic sound, which is shaped by the techniques of its founders and nurtured by successive generations of musicians.

Historically, the development of gharanas can be traced back to the early 19th century, though their roots extend much further. The concept of a gharana emerged as musicians began to distinguish themselves through their distinctive styles and innovations in vocalisation, ornamentation, rhythm and improvisation. While there is no formal categorisation of gharanas in ancient texts, the term became widely used in the 19th and 20th centuries to describe these stylistic lineages, particularly in the context of vocal traditions.

One of the oldest and most respected gharanas is the Gwalior gharana, which traces its origins to the legendary Tansen, who is often considered the father of hindustani classical music. The Gwalior gharana is characterised by a direct and unadorned style of performance that emphasises the clarity and purity of the raga. The approach is methodical and slow, with a focus on the correct pronunciation of each note and the devotional expression of the music. It is known for its simple, yet profound, renditions of ragas, and its emphasis on the spiritual connection between the performer and the music.