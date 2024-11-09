Harmonies without borders

So you will experience all of these different emotions from different regions,” says Sowmya Raghavan, the director of the group. Consisting of singers Anisha Chandy, Deepa Jacob and Nora Alexy alongside Sowmya, the group’s sound is rooted in folk traditions, with a focus on vocals. Keyboard, classical guitar and drum sounds by Siddharth Suresh, Varun Krishna and Sanket Chakravorty provide backing for the vocals.

“Because the music is folk or folk-inspired — the sounds will be natural, raw and earthy, with harmonies that you may not be used to if you listen to English songs,” says Sowmya.