Music group Faridkot discusses its soundtracks from the 'Taaza Khabar (Season 2)' album

IP: The new singles for Taaza Khabar Season 2 are part of the series soundtrack, and we had a great time working on both the first and last songs. The first track, Kaun Hai, was particularly challenging since it appeared at the beginning, and we didn’t want to reveal too much through the music. We had so many ideas, and collaborating with Bhuvan and the rest of the team to shape the song was a fun and creative process.



Rajarshi: The second song, Bulbul Sa, came together very quickly, and Bhuvan loved it right away. It was a pleasure to have Swanand Kirkire ji on board for this track. We’ve always admired his work and wanted to collaborate with him, so this was a fantastic opportunity.