Music group Faridkot discusses its soundtracks from the 'Taaza Khabar (Season 2)' album
Faridkot is back! This time with a bang, composing the music for the much-awaited second season of the popular web series, Taaza Khabar Season 2. Their latest singles, Kaun Hai and Bulbul Sa, are not just mere background scores, but immersive musical experiences that elevate the show's narrative.
Having previously experimented with diverse genres, Faridkot has once again pushed the boundaries of their musical prowess. Lead vocalist and guitarist IP Singh and bassist Rajarshi Sanyal delve into the intricacies of their creative process, their collaboration with renowned singer Swanand Kirkire, and their fruitful partnership with the show's creator, Bhuvan Bam. Excerpts:
Tell us more about the new singles part of the Taaza Khabar web series.
IP: The new singles for Taaza Khabar Season 2 are part of the series soundtrack, and we had a great time working on both the first and last songs. The first track, Kaun Hai, was particularly challenging since it appeared at the beginning, and we didn’t want to reveal too much through the music. We had so many ideas, and collaborating with Bhuvan and the rest of the team to shape the song was a fun and creative process.
Rajarshi: The second song, Bulbul Sa, came together very quickly, and Bhuvan loved it right away. It was a pleasure to have Swanand Kirkire ji on board for this track. We’ve always admired his work and wanted to collaborate with him, so this was a fantastic opportunity.
How did you zero in on the musical treatments for the same?
IP: The first track, Kaun Hai, is a dark and intense song that reflects the difficult moments Bhuvan’s character is going through, starting at the end of the 1st season and the beginning of the 2nd. It’s very different from anything we’ve done before, which we love because we enjoy experimenting with new styles of music. We spent time jamming and figuring out how to give it that dark tone while also maintaining an underlying sense of power.
Rajarshi: For the second song, Bulbul Sa, we wanted to take a contrasting approach. Even though the scene is action-packed, Bhuvan wanted the song to have a deep, melancholic feel, almost opposite to what’s happening on screen. This contrast was what we focused on, and it shaped the track.
How did the vocal talents of Swanand Kirkire on Bulbula Sa help you to ace the song further?
IP: Working with Swanand ji was an honour; his voice added an entirely new dimension to the track. He brought a level of emotion and depth that perfectly matched the tone we wanted. It was amazing to see how he interpreted the song in his own way, exceeding our expectations and making the track feel even more special.
Rajarshi: Swanand Ji’s presence brought so much to the song. His unique voice quality and his interpretation gave it a distinct feel that we hadn’t anticipated. Choosing him was a perfect decision, as he completely understood the mood and direction we were going for, and his performance brought out the song’s emotional depth beautifully.
What was Bhuvan Bham's reaction to the singles? What were the conversations with him for these projects like?
IP: Bhuvan was thrilled with both singles. For the first song, we had several discussions on how to keep the tone serious without revealing too much, maintaining a subtle sense of power. We went through a few iterations to find the perfect balance, and his insights were invaluable in shaping the final version.
Rajarshi: Bhuvan was equally excited about both tracks. For the second song, Bulbul Sa, he was particularly on board with the contrasting, melancholic tone we chose. It was refreshing to see him support such an unexpected approach, and our conversations were always aligned on how to make the music unconventionally complement the storyline.
What else is in the pipeline?
IP: We have some film songs coming up that we’re excited about, and we hope to release them soon. Alongside these, we’re also working on a few of our singles, possibly as part of an EP, similar to what we did previously. There's a lot on the way, and we're eager to share it all.
Rajarshi: Along with the film songs, we're also exploring ideas for new singles. We’re considering releasing them as an EP, as it gives us a chance to showcase our creative direction. We’re looking forward to bringing these projects to life and can’t wait to share them with everyone.
Taaza Khabar (Season 2) is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar