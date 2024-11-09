Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej’s ‘Break of Dawn’ nominated for Grammy 2025

Three-time Grammy-winning Indian composer Ricky Kej has yet again received a nomination for his latest album Break of Dawn at the upcoming Grammy Awards 2025. This marks the first solo Grammy nomination for an Indian artiste since Pandit Ravi Shankar and the only one from India this year.

Commenting on his fourth Grammy nomination, Ricky said, “I am honoured to have Break of Dawn recognised by The Recording Academy. This album is deeply personal, reflecting my belief in music as a transformative force for the health and well-being of our planet and its people. I hope it inspires all of us to experience music not just as entertainment, but as a source of comfort and healing.”

For the unversed, Break of Dawn is a New Age album inspired by ancient Indian ragas, crafted to promote mental health and wellness. Its focus on wellness rooted in Indian tradition addresses the global burden of mental health conditions. Stanford Global Health, USA, stated, “We would like to congratulate Ricky on Break of Dawn and his efforts to address the global burden of mental health conditions through India-rooted wellness music. We deeply appreciate the time and resources Ricky has committed to supporting Stanford Biodesign and Stanford Global Health, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the coming years.”

The album also stands as the debut release from Vedam Records, a new wellness music label launched by Universal Music Group, India, in collaboration with Ricky. Vedam Records has partnered with the composer to leverage his expertise in music and wellness. In the U.S., Vedam Records is represented by the Verve Label Group.