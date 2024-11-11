Jorja Smith to Craze, here are four international artistes who will make their India debut at NH7 Weekender

NH7 Weekender’s 15th edition, co-presented by The House of McDowell’s Soda, is all set to bring Teerth Fields in Pune alive for two power-packed days on December 14 and 15, 2024. This year, the "Happiest Music Festival" features a notable line-up of international artistes making their India debut on the music fest stage. With a diverse range of genres and cultural influences, these performers are all set to deliver memorable experiences! Here’s a closer look at these celebrated artistes who are gearing up to perform in India for the first time ever.
This Grammy award nominated British singer-songwriter has made her mark with her sonically vast records. Smith’s raw vocals have earned her collaborations with prominent artistes like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Burna Boy. Her repertoire includes popular tracks like On My Mind, Blue Lights, and selections from her latest album Falling or Flying (Deluxe) (Reimagined). Post the album's release in September 2023, it quickly became one of the most critically acclaimed records of that year, subsequently earning Jorja a BRIT Nomination within the ‘Best R&B’ category at the 2024 ceremony. For the first time in India, fans will have the chance to witness Smith's vocal prowess live at NH7 Weekender.
Craze is the only solo DJ in history to win the DMC World DJ Championships trophy three times consecutively (1998–2000). Craze has spent years honing his craft behind the turntables. Known for his unique mixing skills and work on Kanye West’s tours, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the decks. His recent project Tablism shows his dedication to pushing turntablism forward, and fans can look forward to witnessing Craze's refined mixing and scratching techniques first-hand at NH7 Weekender.
Asterism, the three-piece instrumental heavy metal band, with trio HAL-CA, MIYU, and MIO, bring their signature "Mass Metal" sound to Indian audiences at NH7 Weekender. The band has developed a distinctive approach to heavy metal that appeals to diverse listeners. Their recent release Planet of Metal demonstrates their ability to combine technical proficiency with accessible compositions, attracting both metal enthusiasts and mainstream audiences.
The Australian artiste brings his contemporary pop style to NH7 Weekender. Working closely with Warner Records, Cronin has cultivated his own space in modern pop with releases like Halfway to Paradise and Girl Next Door, where authentic storytelling meets infectious beats. His India debut promises a high-energy set to the Weekender Warriors at the festival.