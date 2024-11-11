Over 1,000 mariachis belt out classics like 'Cielito Lindo' in a Mexico City plaza

In Mexico City’s iconic central plaza, over a thousand mariachis gathered to mark the end of a congress celebrating this cherished musical tradition. Musicians dressed in their traditional outfits filled the plaza with the vibrant sounds of guitars, violins, trumpets, and voices, performing classics such as Cielito Lindo to an enthusiastic crowd. The event, held on a Sunday, brought together mariachi musicians from across the country, creating an atmosphere that was as celebratory as it was nostalgic.

The turnout for the gathering of mariachis may have broken the previous record of 700 mariachis set in Guadalajara, another city famous for mariachi culture. Though the Guinness World Records organisation had yet to confirm if a new record was set, participants and spectators alike celebrated the scale of the gathering. For many, it was a moment of pride to stand with fellow musicians and represent an art form that holds deep cultural significance.

One of the musicians present, Jesús Morales, spoke about his personal connection to mariachi music, which he began learning as a young boy under his father’s guidance. Now a skilled violinist, Morales recounted that he started performing with his family’s mariachi group, Mariachi Morales, at the age of 13. “The heritage my dad instilled in us is having respect for music and for our roots,” he said. His story resonated with many of the other musicians, who also consider mariachi not just a career, but a family legacy. Passed down through generations, mariachi is a genre rooted in history, where each instrument and song carries the memory of past performances and family traditions.

The spectacle was not only for musicians but also drew a large crowd of onlookers, some of whom had travelled great distances to witness this remarkable gathering. Diana Rocío Campos, a local merchant who attended, shared how mariachi music stirs emotions and creates a sense of unity, regardless of nationality. “Anyone who listens to mariachi gets very excited, whether they are Mexican or not,” she said. She mentioned that people from places as far as Colombia and Japan come to Mexico to experience the power and charm of mariachi music firsthand.