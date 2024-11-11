Quincy Jones laid to rest at a private family funeral in LA

In the days following his death, tributes to Jones flowed in from across the entertainment industry, political figures, and media icons, reflecting his profound impact on music and culture. His legacy was honoured in a variety of ways, including a tribute during Saturday Night Live, a programme Jones once hosted. During the episode, a memorial photo of Jones was shared in a moment of reflection, acknowledging his unique contribution to music and entertainment.

The family, grateful for the many tributes, has suggested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Jazz Foundation of America, an organisation dedicated to supporting jazz musicians in need. This request aligns with Jones’s lifelong commitment to supporting musicians and fostering the growth of jazz and other genres.

Jones’s seven-decade career is celebrated for its range and depth. A 28-time Grammy winner, he collaborated with iconic artists like Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, and Frank Sinatra. Among his numerous achievements, Jones produced Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which remains one of the best-selling albums in history. He also composed award-winning film scores and was instrumental in shaping countless classic recordings.

Jones died surrounded by family at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, on 3rd November. As his family plans a memorial to commemorate his extraordinary life, the world continues to remember him for his indelible contributions to music and his dedication to nurturing the next generation of artists.