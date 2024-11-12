He lives music

Saptaswaras and Saptak on one side, Qawwali and folk on the other, and now, a growing demand for contemporary and fusion music. Amidst this, there’s Mohit Kumar H Dodwani, a musician and educator, who is writing a bold new chapter in the city’s music history with his passion for Western music. “It was Vienna in the late 18th century, France in the 19th, and America in the 20th. I hope that in the 21st century, India will become the musical capital of the world,” he shares with a spark of determination. Having recently earned the prestigious Associate Diploma, ARSM, in Singing for Musical Theatre from ABRSM (Royal Schools of Music, London), he shared his re markable journey with CE.

From a middle-class Hyderabadi family with no prior musical background, Mohit’s story is nothing short of inspiring. Imagine dedicating 25 years of your life to music, climbing heights that few in India have dared to reach. Mohit stands as the first in Hyderabad to earn an LRSM Diploma in Piano Performance from ABRSM and a Licentiate in Music Theory from Trinity College London — qualifications of the highest order. And it doesn’t stop there. As of 2024, he’s also the first musician in India to receive the ARSM Diploma in Singing for Musical Theatre. Think about that for a moment — a genre as niche and grand as Broadway or the West End, with barely any awareness in India, and Mohit is paving the way.

How did he do it? It wasn’t without challenges. “Learning Western Music in our country has countless obstacles,” Mohit confesses. He states, “Good teachers, awareness, and performance platforms are rare. It’s been a journey that tested me in ways I can’t even de scribe.” Mohit teaches from 5 or 5.30 am until 9.15 or 10 pm, squeezing in his own practice hours at 4 am or late at night. “Sometimes, both,” he adds.

And then there’s this — picture the moment when Mohit’s son was born just a day before a crucial music exam. No sleep for 48 hours, yet he flew to Bengaluru for the exam recording, per forming under immense pressure, and returned to the hospital where his fam ily, including his newborn, waited. Can you imagine the level of dedication it takes? “The certificate has my name, but the sacrifice belongs to my whole family,” he humbly admits.

Mohit’s dream isn’t just about personal success. “I teach piano and singing, and I want to share what I’ve learned so students don’t have to struggle the way I did. We host events for them to perform, be in spired, and inspire others,” Mohit explains. “The audience doesn’t fully under stand Musical Theatre yet, but I’m working to change that,” he further adds.

Asked how India can be come the global hub of music, Mohit says, “It starts with participation. Parents, children, music lovers of all ages, organisations, and the government need to come together. Attend music events, encourage music education, and support this vision. If we work as a team, there’s no doubt we can show the world what we’re capable of.

Story by Vennapusala Ramya