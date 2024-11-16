Actor Ashish Vidyarthi drops his first rap track ‘Tanashahi’

At 59, Ashish Vidyarthi continues to defy norms and push boundaries. With his debut rap single Tanashahi, the veteran actor explores a new dimension of creativity, delivering a powerful song of resilience, hope and self-belief. The track delves into the human spirit’s strength to persevere through life’s challenges and celebrates the courage to achieve the unthinkable.

“Life isn’t always extraordinary,” Ashish reflects. “But with creativity, we can turn the ordinary into something memorable. This debut single is a tribute to individuals who create something memorable, regardless of other`s opinions. Tanashahi is my ode to victory and celebration of life. It’s about grooving to the rhythm of resilience,” he says.

Composed by Mak Mallar, Tanashahi is sung by Asish and Mak. The lyrics is by Sandeep Gaur and Anamika Gaur.

The song carries a universal message of hope and perseverance, resonating with those who dare to challenge societal norms and pursue life with vibrant energy. It encourages listeners to break free from constraints and embrace their potential, no matter their age or circumstances.

For Ashish, Tanashahi isn’t just a song—it’s a call to action, an invitation to dance to the beat of resilience, and a reminder that reinvention is always possible. As he puts it, “Let’s all bob our heads and groove to life’s high-spirited rhythm.”

Tanshahai also holds personal significance for Vidyarthi, as its release coincided with his son Arth Vidyarthi’s birthday on November 15.

A seasoned actor, motivational speaker, travel and food vlogger, Ashish had recently ventured into the space of stand-up comedy. His dynamic career is a testament to his belief that life is a canvas with limitless possibilities. For him, age is simply a number, and Tanashahi embodies his philosophy of reinvention and living unapologetically.

The track is a production of Ashish Vidyarthi Productions and is available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube on Ashish's channel.