Dikshant returns with heartfelt single 'Mehfooz': A soulful exploration of love and separation

Singer Dikshant, known for his hit single Aankhon Se Batana, is back with a heartfelt new track, Mehfooz, a soulful exploration of love and the pain of separation. In the song, he delves into the longing for someone special, even when you're from the same place.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Mehfooz, Dikshant shares, "I travel often for gigs, and during one of my trips, I realised I was travelling alone, and my favourite person wasn’t there with me. All the seats next to me were vacant. I looked outside, and the sky was a beautiful blend of orange, pink, lavender, and black. It was such a stunning sight, but I felt a sense of loneliness. I wanted to express that in the song, with the hope that one day, we'll be able to travel together and admire the beauty of the world side by side."

Reflecting on his musical journey, Dikshant explains, "Music has always been a part of my life. My grandfather used to play music during Ganpati celebrations, and that was where my interest in music began. Growing up, I initially wanted to be an instrumentalist, but over time, I realised I could sing as well. I even won prizes for singing in school. Professionally, I started my music career in 2020, and since then, I've been focused on creating music."

Dikshant also shared an interesting anecdote about his recent release, Janam Din. "I was travelling from Kanpur to Mumbai on my birthday and was browsing through videos when I came across a comment from someone who said, 'It's my birthday, and nobody wished me.' I immediately felt that there was a whole song in that emotion. I was on a one-and-a-half-hour flight, and I challenged myself to write the song within that time frame. I wanted to step into that person's shoes and express those feelings in the song."

When it comes to live performances, Dikshant says, "I recently performed in Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Nepal, and it’s always amazing to connect with the audience. When I'm on stage, I don’t just want to sing; I want to create an experience for the people, something that they can take with them long after the performance."

He also expresses his passion for songwriting, adding, "I truly believe that if a song is good, it will resonate with people and stay with them. It’s all about connecting through the music."

As for upcoming projects, Dikshant reveals, "This year, I had planned to release 9 songs. Mehfooz is my 6th song, but due to some delays, I had to adjust my timeline. However, I have something really special coming up that I’ve been working on for the past 4 or 5 years. It’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone."