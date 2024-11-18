Roshanara takes listeners on an emotional journey with her latest single 'SLNB'

Rising singer, composer and lyricist Roshanara has just released her latest single, SLNB (Sun Le Na Bewafa), following her previous hits like Senti Akhiyaan and the upcoming track Yaar Beparwaah. Renowned for her versatility and ability to write across multiple genres and languages, Roshanara is rapidly establishing herself as a powerhouse in the Indian music scene.

Born and raised in Seoni, Roshanara has always had a passion for music and storytelling. With a unique talent for crafting songs that resonate with listeners from all walks of life, she has become known for her ability to beautifully articulate the complexities of love and relationships. Her songs, written in Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and English, embody a diverse array of emotions and experiences, making her a favourite among fans with varied musical tastes.

SLNB, a vibrant pop and clubhouse music track, delves into the emotional depth of a toxic relationship. The song explores the protagonist's struggle with her partner's disloyalty and heartbreak, ultimately embracing acceptance and freedom from her unmet expectations. With poignant lyrics and a catchy pop melody, SLNB promises to strike a chord with anyone who has navigated the difficulties of love.