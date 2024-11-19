A night of musical magic with Laqshay Kapoor

Laqshay Kapoor is quickly becoming one of Bollywood’s most exciting voices. His latest song, Dil Se Dil Tak from Bawaal, has been topping the charts, and it’s clear this rising star isn’t slowing down anytime soon. But it was his recent performance in Hyderabad that caught people’s attention. From the moment he stepped onto the stage, the crowd went wild. His rich and emotional voice filled the room as he sang a mix of Bollywood hits and heartfelt Sufi songs.

The energy was contagious. Fans were singing along, clapping, and even swaying to the music, completely captivated by Laqshay’s presence. Something about his performances makes you feel like you’re part of the moment, not just a spectator. By the end of the night, it was evident that Laqshay Kapoor wasn’t just another singer — he was an artist with the rare ability to connect with his audience on a deeply personal level.

Excerpts

How excited are you to perform in Hyderabad?

This is my second performance in Hyderabad; the first one went well. Hyderabad, especially for North Indians, is a unique market with a crowd that’s young, vibrant, musical, and has a great sense of style, blending both class and mass appeal. It’s always fun and filled with music here, and the vibe is fantastic. So, I’m excited and hopeful that I can give a great performance, just like I did in the last show!

Hyderabad is known for its passionate music lovers, so how does performing here differ from other cities?

People in Hyderabad have a refined sense of music, with a well-developed taste, partly because South Indian music is very evolved. The South constantly brings new flavours and elements to the music scene, which Bollywood is now incorporating. Performing here feels a bit more challenging because we need to deliver something musically stronger than we might in other cities, given the audience’s sensitivity to quality. It’s always fun, though, as the creative energy is notably stronger in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

How did you start your journey?

My journey has, in many ways, been a fluke — something unplanned that I feel was laid out by God. I believe everyone’s path is guided by a higher power. Although I knew I had a decent voice, blessed by God, I only sang for myself and never dreamed of becoming a professional singer, doing concerts, or singing in movies.

While manifestation is popular now, I believe in kismat, or fate; sometimes things happen beyond our control. I never envisioned becoming what I am today, but someone discovered me, believed in me, and offered me a platform. From there, hard work became my constant, but music truly took off when I moved to Mumbai. Despite the intense competition, I learned there’s space for everyone if you’re in the right place at the right time. In two years, I’ve had songs in films, a super hit, multiple releases each year, and over 10 shows monthly. All this feels like a blessing.

Since you have done many shows, what is your best memory out of all?

One of the best memories from this year was during a show I did in Varanasi, at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). I’m known for my sad and romantic songs, but, of course, by the end of the show, we need to get people dancing. I mean, people come to enjoy, and you can’t just keep making them cry the whole time!

In the first half hour, though, there was this guy in the crowd, and you could just feel the energy. It was a great show — a total hit — and then I noticed him crying and howling. I must have reminded him of his ex because he was yelling my name and sobbing.

I was like, “Wow, this is intense!” If it had been a girl, I might have understood, but this guy just kept going. First, he was crying, calling out “Laqshay,” and as I kept singing sad songs, he eventually shouted, “Prachi, I miss you!” And that’s when I realised I’d struck a nerve.

That moment was unforgettable — I can still picture him howling. It happened four or five times during the show, to the point that I had to stop performing because he was in the front row and it was distracting. So, I invited him up on stage to calm him down and cheer him up a bit. It was sweet, honestly.

When your parents got to know that you wanted to be a professional singer, what was their reaction?

My parents, how do I put it? My mother has always seen me as a star; perhaps every mother does that, but she’s a particularly strong manifester for me. I haven’t dreamed as big for myself as she has. Today, whenever I’m on stage and people feel a connection, it’s her vision coming alive. I only recently began to understand it, and when she sees it, she becomes humble, and filled with gratitude. My dad, a true businessman, is happy but reserved. Both my parents dreamed big for me, and while they don’t express excitement openly, I can sense their pride.

What are some of the challenges that you’ve faced ever since you started your journey?

There are many challenges in this industry, and it’s never easy. If it’s easy, then it’s not sustainable. I’ve been replaced countless times; until the very last day, I thought my voice would be in a film, only for it to be replaced at the last moment.

It’s tough, but there’s nothing you can do. Coming from a business background, I’ve seen the grind, so what’s happening now feels easy. But the real struggle is keeping yourself in check — sometimes attitude creeps in without realising it. Surrounding yourself with people who remind you that it’s all God’s grace is key because if you let ego take over, your downfall begins before you’ve even started. Another challenge is managing your team — keeping everyone aligned and efficient, handling shows, economics, and everything in between. But that’s just part of the process.

What are your plans for the future; any upcoming release?

Yes, many. My next single will be a recreation, which I’ve never done before. When I say “recreation,” I don’t mean a remix; it’s a new song where we keep the hook line of the original. I have a few upcoming releases, but as for films, I can never guarantee when a song will be released. I have a lot of good independent music coming, along with commercial music, which is what defines me. I am not indie; my music is not at all indie, and I say that proudly.

Maybe I miss out on some of the newer, younger crowd, but that’s okay. I’ve always believed there’s Bollywood and commercial music, and that’s the kind of music I create and enjoy. I don’t listen to other genres, so it wouldn’t make sense for me to change because of some trend. That’s why I stick to commercial music.

Story by Darshita Jain