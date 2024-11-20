Boney M's Maizie Williams in an exclusive chat on music and fashion

A British model, singer and dancer, Maizie Williams is best known as one of the original members of Boney M, considered as one of the most popular disco bands that ruled the global stage and charts in the ’70s. The pop band sold over 80 million records with record-breaking songs, including Daddy Cool, Ma Baker, Rasputin, Mary’s Boy Child – Oh My Lord, and Rivers of Babylon, which are still popular in parties and lounges across the world. It’s no wonder that the 73 year old stunning Maizie is still touring around the globe with her band Boney M. She was here in Shillong for the Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 and after a rocking performance that had the crowd dancing to the popular numbers till midnight, the vivacious and energetic Maizie sat for an exclusive chat with Indulge the day after.

