Boney M's Maizie Williams in an exclusive chat on music and fashion
A British model, singer and dancer, Maizie Williams is best known as one of the original members of Boney M, considered as one of the most popular disco bands that ruled the global stage and charts in the ’70s. The pop band sold over 80 million records with record-breaking songs, including Daddy Cool, Ma Baker, Rasputin, Mary’s Boy Child – Oh My Lord, and Rivers of Babylon, which are still popular in parties and lounges across the world. It’s no wonder that the 73 year old stunning Maizie is still touring around the globe with her band Boney M. She was here in Shillong for the Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 and after a rocking performance that had the crowd dancing to the popular numbers till midnight, the vivacious and energetic Maizie sat for an exclusive chat with Indulge the day after.
Excerpts from the same.
Why do you think Boney M is still relevant to new generations of listeners?
It’s a blessing from God, really and truly. Because Boney M music is quite nostalgic. It has some thing for everybody…everyone has a favourite song of Boney M. And also, when you think about the melody, I think we have really good melodies that everyone can sing along to or dance to, whether it’s a wedding, anniversary or shows—it’s a type of music that everyone can relate to.
You will be back in India for the finale next year in February. How do you find Indian listeners?
We have been here a few times now, and every time we come, the audience here is amazing. We have amazing fans here and they seem to love Boney M music, so obviously that is a plus for us. I hold the Indian music audience very dear to my heart and I’m looking forward to February because I think it’s going to be a good tour.
How has your personal music preference evolved over the years?
When you are in the music business, you just go along with whatever music comes out and listen to them. I have a lot of favourites, so it’s difficult if you ask me to pick a particular music talent because there are so many different types of music and I like listening to a lot of them—anything from the classic to soul to gospel to reggae and even Indian music. Its sounds are beautiful and Indian music has some very beautiful voices.
Among the current crop of pop bands is there any outfit that reminds you of the Boney M days?
It’s difficult to say, because the music scene has changed compared to when we started in the ’70s. Here in 2024, it’s a totally different ballgame, so it’s difficult to say who reminds me of Boney M days. I think no one, because Boney M days were Boney M days since it was a different kind of era and a music that people can still relate to today.
Do you feel it is difficult for today’s musicians to stand out in a crowd?
Funny enough as it is, it’s indeed very difficult for them. There are many talent competitions, and while a lot of people win and get their big break, they often end up on the shelf with nothing else happening. But you also get people like Ed Sheeran who are doing extremely well, and there are many good writers and melodies. But it’s just that the music industry is completely different and more difficult today. It’s hard to even remember a song from a particular artiste, it gets lost so quickly.
How do you keep yourself so fit and stylish even at 73?
I try to take care of myself. I rest when I can, I eat healthy, and I do my exercises. I do yoga mainly. The first thing I have in the morning is a glass of hot drink water with apple cider vinegar, honey, cinnamon and turmeric. I love avocados and papayas. Since I travel a lot, I love wearing comfortable slacks and flowy dresses. Pink is my favourite colour and I love accessories like earrings in all shapes and sizes, bangles, finger rings, quirky shades and eclectic hats.
What is your favourite makeup hack?
I go along with makeup that’s age-appropriate. I don’t try to look like a 25-year-old. I do not like to go out without my eyebrows looking decent.
Any new singles?
Hopefully next year I will be coming up with an album.
What or who inspires you?
I get inspired by people.
Your favourite Boney M song?
I love all the songs as they all have different meanings and feel, but my favourite is Rivers of Babylon.
Is there a message for your young listeners?
Just follow your dreams and don’t give up on them. Make sure you have a good education and ensure that whatever you are going to choose to do in your life is something that’s going to make you happy or grateful. There should be passion in your heart for something that you know will get you out of the bed in the morning.