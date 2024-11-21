‘Bloody’ beats and beyond

With their latest single, Nu Delhi, already making waves globally, fans can look forward to hearing it live — and possibly more. “Not only will we be playing Nu Delhi, but there’s a good chance fans will hear some unreleased material too,” says vocalist Jayant Bhadula.

Bloodywood’s sound may feel unparalleled now, but its beginnings were far from traditional. “The parodies were part of the strategy to get eyes on us,” Jayant admits. “But creating original music has always been our ultimate goal. When we felt the time was right, that’s when you heard our first original, Jee Veerey.”