This performance in Bengaluru celebrates the 42 year old musical journey of hindustani raagdhaari sangeet!

Sursagar, a prominent organisation dedicated to promoting hindustani music in Bengaluru, is celebrating its 42nd Varshikotsav this year. Founded in the early 1980s by visionaries like Gourang Kodikal and Wing Commander Mulky, Sursagar has played a pivotal role in reviving the hindustani music scene in the city. The upcoming event will feature renowned artistes Purbayan Chatterjee and Ajoy Chakraborty, showcasing their unique musical styles. This celebration not only honours Sursagar’s legacy but also emphasises its commitment to keeping hindustani raagdhaari sangeet accessible to all. As the event approaches, we rope in honorary president Susheela Mehta for a short discussion.
What unique elements can audiences expect from Ajoy Chakraborty’s performance alongside Purbayan Chatterjee?
Audiences will experience a rich blend of vocal and instrumental styles. Ajoy will showcase the gayaki ang, focusing on lyrical expression, while Purbayan will present tantrakari, emphasising instrumental nuances. This interplay between sahitya (lyrics) and raag (melody) will create a profound musical dialogue.
How do Purbayan Chatterjee’s collaborations with international artistes influence his approach to Indian classical music?
Purbayan’s collaborations infuse contemporary freshness into his performances, appealing to younger audiences. His innovative approach combines classical traditions with modern digital strategies, exemplified by his initiative — the Purbayan Arts Artists and Music Foundation (PAAMF) — which supports emerging musicians in navigating today’s global music landscape.
How do Sursagar and similar organisations aim to engage younger audiences in today’s musical landscape?
Sursagar actively organises concerts year-round, culminating in the Varshikotsav. We see a growing interest from younger, tech-savvy audiences eager to connect with renowned artistes through live performances. We appreciate community support and encourage public participation to sustain our mission of promoting hindustani music for future generations.
Entry free. November 24, 5.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
