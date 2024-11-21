This performance in Bengaluru celebrates the 42 year old musical journey of hindustani raagdhaari sangeet!

Sursagar, a prominent organisation dedicated to promoting hindustani music in Bengaluru, is celebrating its 42nd Varshikotsav this year. Founded in the early 1980s by visionaries like Gourang Kodikal and Wing Commander Mulky, Sursagar has played a pivotal role in reviving the hindustani music scene in the city. The upcoming event will feature renowned artistes Purbayan Chatterjee and Ajoy Chakraborty, showcasing their unique musical styles. This celebration not only honours Sursagar’s legacy but also emphasises its commitment to keeping hindustani raagdhaari sangeet accessible to all. As the event approaches, we rope in honorary president Susheela Mehta for a short discussion.