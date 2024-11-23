Flutist Pandit Ronu Majumdar on next-gen musicians and more

A

Indian classical music is a great fine art, and to begin your journey with Indian musical instruments, it is important to learn the basics through vocal music. Vocal training can help you understand the fundamentals of Indian music, which will serve as a foundation for learning any musical instrument.

On the other hand, students pursuing the Indian flute, or bansuri should take care of their lung capacity. I advise them to regularly practice breathing exercises, such as yoga and pranayam, as these are beneficial for developing the necessary breath control for playing the flute.