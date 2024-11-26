Sanah Moidutty drops new satirical Tamil track ‘Naalu Peru’ critiquing societal norms

Popular singer Sanah Moidutty, known for her romantic hits like Tu Hai and Karutha Penne, has released her latest track, Naalu Peru—a witty, satirical Tamil song that humorously critiques societal expectations, particularly around marriage. The track combines playful yet sharp commentary on individuality, societal norms and the courage to challenge them.

Composed by Nirmit Shah and Sahana Naresh, with lyrics by Sahana Naresh, the song features lead vocals by Sanah Moidutty and Sahana Naresh, alongside a rap verse by Jacquilin Lucas. Naalu Peru is the fifth release from Warner Music India’s new folk imprint, Maati, part of the label's Folk Imprint IP Season 1.

Sanah Moidutty shared her excitement about the song, "I was hooked on Naalu Peru the moment I heard it! It’s rare to come across Tamil indie tracks that address patriarchy, and that’s what makes this song special. Sahana’s vocals and writing are brilliant, Nirmit’s production is super cool, and JQueen’s rap verse takes it to the next level. I can’t wait for everyone to vibe to this track!”

JQueen, who contributed the rap verse, added, “Never let self-doubt take the heel. Trust your journey and remember why you started.”

Composer Sahana Naresh reflected on the song’s creation, “I grew up in Chennai and listened to a lot of Tamil music, but I was always self-conscious about writing in Tamil. When Nirmit asked me to write for Maati, I didn’t hesitate. The result was Naalu Peru, my first Tamil song, addressing my favorite topic—questioning patriarchy.”

She also expressed her excitement, “I’m thrilled to share Naalu Peru with you all, and I hope you love it as much as we do!”

Naalu Peru is now available on Warner Music India’s YouTube channel and all streaming platforms.