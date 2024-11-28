Where music and football collide: 'Amazon Music Live' redefines post-game entertainment

Top acts redefine post-game music at Amazon Music Live

Blending live music with the excitement of Thursday Night Football, Amazon Music Live has become a unique platform for artists to showcase their latest projects. Hosted at East End Studios in Glendale, California, the weekly series follows the NFL’s Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video, creating a seamless fusion of sports and music. This season, the stage has hosted a diverse array of performers, including Jelly Roll, Megan Thee Stallion, and TWICE, with each act debuting new tracks and performing on bespoke sets designed to match their creative vision.

Bridging audiences through live performances

Jelly Roll, the Grammy-nominated country singer, kicked off the season with a performance just days after releasing his 10th studio album, Beautifully Broken. Joined by guests like Keith Urban and Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll described the experience as a unique opportunity to connect with audiences who might not otherwise encounter his work. “We could have planned our whole rollout around this,” he said.

Meanwhile, K-pop sensation TWICE made history during their recent Amazon Music Live appearance. Following an intense Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers game, their performance garnered the highest number of unique livestream viewers in the event’s history, surpassing productions like Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out and the Free Larry Hoover show. The nine-member group used the platform to introduce their music to a broader audience, promoting their upcoming mini-album, Strategy. “It’s not just about our fans but football fans too,” said member Nayeon.

The tailgate experience: More than just a concert

The audience experience at Amazon Music Live begins even before the music starts, thanks to a thoughtfully curated tailgate area. This interactive space features flat-screen TVs, a circular bar, themed locker rooms, and a towering football toss game. Jameka Pankey, head of events and experiential at Amazon Music, emphasised creating an inclusive environment that celebrates both the artists and the fans. “We thought about all aspects of football and tailgating, from fellowship to food,” she explained.

Choosing the right artists

Behind the scenes, the team at Amazon Music works tirelessly to secure the hottest talent. Kirdis Postelle, Amazon Music’s global head of content and artist marketing, said the process involves close collaboration with artist teams, relying on strong label relationships to predict upcoming album releases. “We try to be as genre-agnostic and diverse as possible,” she added. This approach has allowed Amazon Music Live to spotlight artists from various genres, from country to K-pop and Latin pop.

The challenges of live production

Pulling off a live concert immediately following a major NFL game is no small feat. Ed Walker, Amazon Music’s head of video studios, detailed the logistical hurdles involved in timing the show perfectly to keep both football and music audiences engaged. “We have a moving target,” he said, describing the real-time coordination between the NFL control room and the concert production team.

To keep performers comfortable during long rehearsals, Amazon Music Live offers an exclusive backstage experience with food, games, and drinks. “The last thing we want is an artist leaving and not coming back in time,” said Postelle.

How to attend Amazon Music Live

Fans in the Los Angeles area can purchase tickets for $15 through a targeted notification system managed by live events company DICE. The audience includes football enthusiasts, superfans, and music lovers who appreciate the unique pairing of live sports and top-tier performances.

With its blend of live music, tailored production, and post-game excitement, Amazon Music Live continues to carve out its niche as a cultural bridge between football and music.