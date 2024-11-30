Avanie Joshi on ‘Malang,’ embracing solitude, and what’s next in her musical journey
Avanie Joshi is a powerhouse of talent – a singer, composer, producer, and DJ whose work resonates across boundaries. With over 30 original songs to her name, her music seamlessly blends commercial appeal with indie experimentation. Her latest track, Malang, is a breezy anthem of self-love and finding joy in solitude, perfect for road trips and chill playlists. In this candid conversation with Indulge, she dives into her inspirations, challenges, and what lies ahead in her dynamic career.
Malang captures the spirit of self-love and enjoying solitude. How did the concept for this song come to you?
Right now, my work mirrors the thoughts and emotions that define my state of mind, offering listeners a raw and honest glimpse into my world.
Malang feels perfect for road trips and chill playlists. Do you have a go-to playlist for long drives?
Absolutely! Malang is already featured on Fresh Finds Indie playlists and has been getting so much love since its release. I also have a playlist on Spotify curated for millennials, with tracks like Here Without You and You & I among my favorites.
Your music has a unique blend of commercial appeal and indie experimentation. How do you strike that balance while staying true to your vision?
I follow my heart. It took me a while to find my footing in the indie scene. The journey has been about learning everything from production to video editing to avoid delays. Being an indie artist requires immense patience, passion and self-reliance. Ultimately, it’s about focusing on personal growth and skills – things fall into place with effort.
Your collaboration with Vidya Balan on Dhun Badal Ke Dekh had a strong social message. What do you think music can achieve in terms of societal change?
Music holds immense transformative power. It can shift perspectives, uplift spirits, and inspire change. Following this path has brought me a deep sense of peace.
How does the process of creating an indie track differ from working on a film song?
Indie music is deeply personal – it’s your ideas, words and emotions. Playback singing, meanwhile, involves bringing someone else’s creation to life. It’s less about creating from scratch and more about interpreting someone else’s vision.
You’ve been a singer, composer, producer and DJ. Which hat do you enjoy wearing the most?
Producer.
Dream artiste to collaborate with?
Shawn Mendes and Vishal Mishra.
A life mantra you swear by?
Embrace change and uncertainty.
Finally, what’s next on the horizon for you?
I have six new songs lined up for 2025, including Chemical Love, Hunna Hunna, and Maashuqa. I’m also planning a five-song album with Shivam Katoch, my co-singer from Kuch Pal Saath.