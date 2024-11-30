Avanie Joshi on ‘Malang,’ embracing solitude, and what’s next in her musical journey

Avanie Joshi is a powerhouse of talent – a singer, composer, producer, and DJ whose work resonates across boundaries. With over 30 original songs to her name, her music seamlessly blends commercial appeal with indie experimentation. Her latest track, Malang, is a breezy anthem of self-love and finding joy in solitude, perfect for road trips and chill playlists. In this candid conversation with Indulge, she dives into her inspirations, challenges, and what lies ahead in her dynamic career.