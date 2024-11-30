Celebrating Yacht Rock: The smooth sounds of a misunderstood genre

The stress of Thanksgiving is behind us, and it’s the perfect time to kick back, relax, and let the smooth sounds of yacht rock take over. This genre, with its signature blend of pop, jazz, and R&B, became the unexpected soundtrack to a generation's quieter moments in the late 1970s. Music Box: Yacht Rock: A DOCKumentary, a new documentary directed by Garret Price, delves into this soft rock phenomenon, celebrating its unique musicality and the artists behind it.

Yacht rock’s heyday may have been brief, but its influence remains. Through a combination of interviews with artists like Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, and Christopher Cross, as well as current musicians such as Questlove and Thundercat, the documentary reveals the genre's enduring charm. Icons like Steely Dan and Toto are considered the "primordial ooze" from which yacht rock emerged, with tracks like Reelin’ In the Years and Ride Like the Wind embodying its essence.

The film takes viewers back to the late '70s and the brief era of yacht rock's chart-topping success. It examines how MTV’s rise contributed to the genre’s decline, as its artists, who thrived on smooth, crafted sounds, struggled with the visual demands of the new music video era. Despite its cultural fall from favour, yacht rock endured, often mocked in pop culture but never quite forgotten.

A pivotal moment in the film is the rare phone interview with Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, whose music the filmmakers fought hard to include. Through contributions from musicians, critics, and even comedian Fred Armisen, the documentary provides both context and humour, celebrating yacht rock without making it the butt of jokes. Questlove expands the definition of yacht rock to include more diverse artists like Al Jarreau and George Benson, highlighting how arbitrary the genre’s boundaries truly are.

The documentary also explores the birth of the term "yacht rock," thanks to the 2005 web series by J D Ryznar and Steve Huey. What began as a parody soon took on a life of its own, turning into a worldwide phenomenon. The filmmakers celebrate this music, not just for its smooth vibe, but for its craftsmanship and lasting impact.

For director Garret Price, Music Box: Yacht Rock: A DOCKumentary is more than just a tribute to a genre; it’s a chance for people to rediscover the music that was once ubiquitous in the background of their lives, from grocery stores to family cars. Whether you’ve long loved yacht rock or dismissed it, this documentary invites viewers to embrace its polished, timeless tunes.