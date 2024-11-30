Interview: Chandrabindoo on their 10th album, 'Talobasha'

A

Anindya: Even though Chandrabindoo has a variety in the albums, one can easily find a pattern. Some are fun, some satiric, and some soft and romantic. So people started commenting that we were becoming predictable.

Upal: Basically what they meant was that the pattern was predictable and we had to break that notion. We have done kirtan, folk, rock, pop, satire and everything, and we tried to figure out what else is left to be explored. We didn’t make spiritual songs or very dark, sombre numbers. Whatever the songs might be, they always had a feel-good factor. We experimented with that and tried to break our pattern. For example, the song Alo has a unique musical experiment with tanpura and cello, and Ke Nilo Tar Roop has an opera style musical arrangement.

Anindya: We knew that our hardcore fans would love it, but those who have grown up listening to Chandrabindoo, and how the songs have a feel-good factor, they wouldn’t quite like it.

Upal: So for our 10th album, we have come back to our signature style and format. In one of songs, we have tried to change the musical arrangements. We usually use a lot of electronic sounds, but in this, we have used analog sounds. Joy Sarkar played the harmonium, Prabuddha Banerjee helped with the guitars, Souptik played the violin, and Bishu played the tabla and other percussions, which makes this album different from our previous ones. So creating this was a lot of fun.