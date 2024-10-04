Bengaluru will witness a percussionist’s dream at this event as Roysten Abel & Ranjit Barot present Beat Route!

The beat within Ranjit

How did you choose the drums as your instrument of choice?

I think the drums chose me. I don’t think I chose the drums at all. I was born in England and I studied there till I was about 10 and I came back to India with a cockney accent. I was a Manchester United fan and I thought I’d be a soccer player. Although my mother was this classical dancer and I had the arts around me, I was not inclined to playing music. Of course, I loved listening to music, but as a profession, I honestly never thought of it. I think, I was about 14 when I got to play with a band at some talent competition and it just changed my life. Even at that early age, when I went to bed that night, I knew something had changed. I think the drums just found me, chased me down and said, I am your calling and I said, OK! I was a very happy accomplice, you know.

