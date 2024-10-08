Bengali music video ‘Amar Mon Maney Na’ stars Gourab Chatterjee and Sreeja Dutta

Sreeja essays the role of Uma and Gourab steps in as Dhiren along with Avrajit Chakraborty as Girish in this soulful drama. While Uma is forced to marry a much older Girish and find life in a Zamindar house mundane along with the silent domestic violence she endures from her husband; things take a turn when her childhood friend and Girish’s brother Dhiren makes an entry. With power-packed performances by the actors, the production is just beyond a musical as it encourages to start off a conversation on topics, much needed to be discussed.

Gourab mentions, “This project felt personal to me, and I wanted to undertake it for my own growth. I believe the audience will love this song, as the video complements it beautifully. This endeavour has been bold, and the conceptualisation is remarkable. I was eager to be involved, especially after hearing the concept. The subject matter, particularly domestic violence against women, is prevalent. Many individuals, across various sectors and segments of society, experience this issue, whether they realize it or not, and this video highlights that reality. This project will always hold a special significance for me for all the right things.”