The Shiv collaborates with Muhfaad for his latest track, ‘Mercy’

The Shiv, one of India’s most dynamic and versatile music artistes, has released his highly anticipated single, Mercy. This electrifying track features a star- studded collaboration with Muhfaad, one of India’s leading rappers, and Funkaar, the Delhi- based music producer and songwriter known for his genre-bending beats. Together, the trio has delivered a high-energy anthem that’s set to light up dance floors across India.
Mercy is more than just a party track — it’s a bold celebration of ambition, creativity, and relentless drive. The Shiv, known for blending deep emotion with catchy rhythms, is taking his sound to the next level with this upbeat, boundary-pushing single.
Talking about the track, he says, “Working on Mercy was like diving into a whole new world of creativity with Funkaar & Muhfaad bhai by my side in the studio. We put our hearts into making this banger just right. When we finished the Mercy audio, we were like, OMG! This is our big break, not just in India but worldwide. We were so pumped that we immediately started planning the music video. And when it all came together, we knew Mercy was the game-changer we'd been waiting for. It's the song that's turning the tables in our favour!"
Speaking about the track Muhfaad says, "It was a fantastic experience collaborating with Shiv on our latest track. Shiv is not only an exceptional writer but also an incredibly talented vocalist. His ability to bring raw emotion and depth to the music is truly impressive, and working together on this project has been a creative journey. The song Mercy is something special, and I know it’s going to resonate with our fans, who I consider my extended family."
Hailing from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, The Shiv’s meteoric rise has taken him from the streets of his hometown to the forefront of the Indian music industry. Since launching his career in 2020 with his debut single When I Was 18, The Shiv has quickly established himself as a multi-talented force, with a fanbase that spans genres and geographies.
With hits like Mere Shiva, Laut Ayeee Ram, Damru, and King Kohli, The Shiv has become known for his ability to channel a wide range of emotions into his music. His songs traverse genres — from romantic ballads to spiritual anthems — captivating audiences across India and beyond. His journey from modeling and cinema to music is a testament to his artistic versatility and determination to constantly evolve.
For Mercy, The Shiv has teamed up with two of the biggest names in India’s music scene: Muhfaad and Funkaar. Muhfaad brings his raw lyrical prowess to the track, while Funkaar adds his signature production style, blending cutting-edge beats with infectious melodies.
The result is a powerhouse collaboration that’s set to become a benchmark for party anthems in the Indian music industry. Mercy reflects The Shiv’s hunger to "do, be, and have more." It is a bold step in his journey to push creative boundaries and experiment with new sounds. The track is expected to be a fan- favorite, further solidifying The Shiv’s reputation as an artiste unafraid to step outside genre norms.