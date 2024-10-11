Five popular genres of Latin music you need to know about

Latin music is a vibrant and diverse world that reflects the rich cultures and histories of Spanish and Portuguese-speaking countries. Here’s a look at five popular genres that have made a significant impact globally.
Salsa is a lively and rhythmic genre that blends elements from Afro-Cuban music, jazz and Puerto Rican influences. Originating in the Caribbean, particularly in Cuba and Puerto Rico, salsa is characterised by its energetic beats and engaging brass sections. Artists like Celia Cruz and Marc Anthony have popularised this genre, making it a staple at dance clubs and celebrations worldwide. Salsa is not just music; it’s a dance phenomenon that brings people together.
Emerging in the late 1990s, reggaeton fuses Latin rhythms with hip-hop, dancehall and electronic beats. Its catchy hooks and infectious rhythms have made it a favourite among younger audiences. Pioneers like Daddy Yankee and J Balvin have propelled reggaeton to international fame, with hits that dominate charts across the globe. The genre’s signature dembow rhythm creates an irresistible groove that gets everyone moving.
Merengue is another Dominican creation, recognised for its upbeat tempo and simple, two-step dance style. With its fast-paced rhythms and lively instrumentation—often featuring accordion and saxophone—merengue is perfect for celebrations and parties. Artists such as Juan Luis Guerra and Elvis Crespo have been instrumental in bringing this genre to international listeners. Merengue embodies the joyous spirit of Caribbean culture.
Cumbia originated in Colombia and has evolved into various regional styles across Latin America. It combines Indigenous, African and Spanish influences, characterised by its distinctive rhythm and use of percussion instruments. Cumbia has a laid-back feel, making it perfect for both dancing and listening. Modern artists like Los Ángeles Azules and Selena have helped bring cumbia into contemporary music, ensuring its relevance in today’s Latin music scene.