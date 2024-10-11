Veteran singer and actress Ila Arun discusses her deep connection to folk music, reflects on her artistic journey and more

There's something magical about folk music — it stirs our souls, connects us to our heritage, and brings us closer to the soil we come from. And when we think of someone who has championed this art form with passion and grace, it’s none other than veteran singer and actress Ila Arun. With her distinctive voice, Ila has brought a unique folk touch to popular tracks like Gup Chup Gup Chup, Chudiyan Khanak Gayeen, and Resham Ka Roomal, making them lively staples in Indian music. These melodies don’t just fade with time; they live on, woven into our memories, and our hearts.With her vibrant traditional outfits and signature attractive bindis, she became the face of folk music, carrying its torch for decades. Whether on stage or on screen, her presence is nothing short of electric, and she has explored every medium — from cinema to theatre, television to independent music — with effortless brilliance.

Ila recently took on the role of Rani Yashodhara Baisaheb in a teleplay, Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan. Adapted by Ila herself from Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s classic play Ghosts, it is directed for the stage by stalwart director KK Raina and helmed by filming director Saurabh Shrivastava for television.

In a candid conversation, Ila opens up about teleplay, her passion for folk music, its importance in preserving Indian culture, her journey in the field of art, and how theatre has become a powerful tool for addressing societal issues.

Excerpts