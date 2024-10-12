This latest single by Srinagar-based Alif addresses issues surrounding men and mental health

Take us through your latest song Sher Dil ? What was the idea behind the song?

There wasn’t an idea as such that led to the creation of this song. It is what it is, based on numerous true events that have happened. I didn’t plan to write the song or make a film on all that transpired but I was compelled to draw attention to it. I feel emotionally connected to this cause, because for a long time, I was embarrassed of all this emotion. There wasn’t any space, I felt, for me to express without feeling guilty that I am taking others’ time and energy. What I make you feel stays. What I make others feel stays. I feel it’s important to share your story. You never know, anyone could draw strength from yours. There is huge strength in collective grief.