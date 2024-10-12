This latest single by Srinagar-based Alif addresses issues surrounding men and mental health

Singer-songwriter, poet and storyteller, Mohammad Muneem Nazir, known as Alif, is someone who has never shied away from talking about sensitive issues through his art. His latest single Sher Dil, highlights another alarming issue — how societal pressures and loneliness affects men. The song, which was released on World Mental Health Day (October 10), aims to bring more attention to the fact that men are more unlikely to ask for help. The song is the second chapter in a story that began with his recently-released short film I am Jaadugar that features a 10-year-old protagonist Mu and his journey of keeping his self-belief whole even when the world tries to trap him in conformity. We get chatty with Alif to uncover everything related to the single and lots more…
Take us through your latest song Sher Dil ? What was the idea behind the song?
There wasn’t an idea as such that led to the creation of this song. It is what it is, based on numerous true events that have happened. I didn’t plan to write the song or make a film on all that transpired but I was compelled to draw attention to it. I feel emotionally connected to this cause, because for a long time, I was embarrassed of all this emotion. There wasn’t any space, I felt, for me to express without feeling guilty that I am taking others’ time and energy. What I make you feel stays. What I make others feel stays. I feel it’s important to share your story. You never know, anyone could draw strength from yours. There is huge strength in collective grief.
What kind of research went into the making of the song since it talks about men and mental health?
A lot! The stats speak for themselves. The rate of suicide among Indian men is 2.5 times of that among women. Suicide rates in 15-29-year-old Indian men are estimated to be twice that of the global average.
Was it a conscious decision to release the song on World Mental Health Day?
Yes, because I feel mental health in today’s time is either hijacked or underplayed. Hijacked when things that are not scientific in psychology are addressed and underplayed when it’s said mental health kuch nahi hota. Hota hai alag alag logoun ka alag alag tareka hota hai handle karne ka (There is nothing like mental health. If it exists, different people have different ways of handling it). Then terms like toxicity, narcissist, trauma bonding and ghosting come into existence and when they get implanted in mind, people without any full knowledge and understanding, label themselves and others — and we start spiralling.
The song is a mix of poetry with elements of rock. How did you manage to blend both these different genres together?
The end section of the song is more like a free verse in words. The choice of taking this approach felt natural hence we kept it. It was a choice. In fact, we are planning an intimate version of the song on acoustic guitar.
Take us through the music video of the song?
The resources were limited and we had to rely on natural lights when shooting outdoors. When I direct, I usually try to keep a 25 percent window to be inspired by the location and set and actors I am working with. I knew I wanted to capture a run on Marine Drive, Gateway of India at night and more such. The indoor bits were shot at a friend’s home, who was kind enough to let us shoot through day and night. The whole music was shot over two nights and dawn.
