Tradition meets music: Aditya Gadhvi on the legacy of folk instruments

Playback singer Aditya Gadhvi, known for his viral hit Khalasi, highlights the deep connection between folk instruments and storytelling, emphasising their role in preserving centuries-old traditions.

Aditya, who hails from Gujarat, spoke about the cultural significance of Navratri in his community and how music is central to it. He shared, “Navratri is a deeply spiritual time, and music helps us connect with our roots. Folk instruments, like the khanjira and dholak, are not just sound-makers—they are storytellers that carry the emotion and tradition of generations."

Reflecting on his work with Coke Studio Bharat’s hit track Khalasi, Aditya expressed gratitude for being part of a project that brings these timeless sounds to a wider, modern audience. He noted, "It’s not just about keeping tradition alive, but also giving it new life within today's music scene."

Composer Achint Thakkar, who created Khalasi, echoed this sentiment, stating that folk instruments like the shehnai and dhol add an organic and powerful authenticity to the music. "Projects like Khalasi allowed me to explore these sounds while respecting their roots. These traditions must be preserved, not just for nostalgia, but because they offer a unique voice the world needs to hear," Achint added.