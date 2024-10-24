I always take inspiration from creators: Kamakshi Ambatipudi

Her talent has captured many hearts and the melody she creates when she strums her violin makes everyone sway along. While most have seen her playing in concerts, she most recently appeared in Telugu Indian Idol as a violinist, Kamakshi Ambatipudi is truly an inspiration for budding musicians. The 19-year-old violinist speaks to us about her musical journey.

“I was born in a musical family. My mother was a music teacher and my grandfather was a violinist and a lecturer in a music college. He started teaching me to play the violin when I was 11 but I never took it very seriously. But then my mother pushed me to join music classes outside and that’s when I realised the value of the violin.

Slowly, I started seeing stage performances. Inspired by them, I started practising,” explains Kamakshi, who went on to play in Carnatic music programmes, which, she says, were very different from what she is doing now.

“Suddenly, Covid happened and during the lockdowns, I created a social media account, started collaborating with singers, and posted several videos. That’s when the talented brother duo in the Telugu music industry, Sai and Pavan, noticed me. One day, I received a call from them and they asked me to play violin in their band for Telugu Indian Idol Season 1. Since then, I have been playing with the band,” she shares.

On whether she has played the violin in any other concert apart from Telugu Indian Idol, the young artiste says, “I have performed in many shows as a part of the band. We did a concert with Geetha Madhuri ma’am.”

Inspirations play a big role in anyone’s life and for Kamakshi, it is no different. “There are a bunch of people who I am inspired by so I cannot just give you one name. But I always take inspiration from creators; I am just an imitator. I just try to render the notes according to the original creation,” she says.

The artist is also interested in coming up with her originals very soon. About performing in different places, she says, “I have travelled across India and I am also performing in Dubai. I am playing for singer Geetha Madhuri and I will also be a part of SP Charan’s concert.”

Regarding the changes that she has witnessed while playing the violin, she expresses, “I think it was easy for me to play violin because of my parents’ support but it is definitely challenging. The most challenging part is the audience. People do not know how we are and comment on anything. The industry is encouraging talent so that is really good.”

And Kamakshi is loyal to her violin, playing the instrument as diligently as ever. She says, “I only play the violin—this is a full-time profession for me. But I am also pursuing a degree in BBA.”

On the work front, Kamakshi informs that she would like to explore more and that it should be something different all the time. “Nowadays people are searching for new and different things. Maybe I will make my own music and be appreciated by everyone.”

The young violinist opens up about the compliment most close to her heart, sharing, “I have received so many compliments. But the ones from my fellow musicians and teachers, the way they look up to me and believe in me, that makes me very happy.”

(Written by Shreya Veronica)