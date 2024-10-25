Shalmali Kholgade discusses her artistic journey and the creative landscape of her work ahead of her performance in Hyderabad

Some songs resonate so deeply that they become etched in our hearts and minds, bringing smiles and spontaneous sing-alongs. Who can forget the enchanting Mai Pareshaan from Ishaqzaade, instantly lifting our spirits? Then there’s Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the anthem of every Holi celebration, and the playful, catchy Daaru Desi from Cocktail, a favourite among the youth. At the heart of these memorable melodies is none other than Shalmali Kholgade, the voice that has seamlessly woven her way into our lives. A gifted writer and musician, Shalmali isn’t just a talented performer; she’s a creative powerhouse who crafts her independent music compositions alongside her usual film work. After years of enchanting audiences in the Hindi film industry, Shalmali turned the page to a new chapter years ago, stepping into the realm of independent music. Now, as she embarks on her This Is Me India Tour, she continues to connect with fans in a meaningful way, with her next enchanting stop in Hyderabad.

Ahead of her show, Shalmali speaks with Indulge, sharing her passion for independent music and reflects on her journey as an artiste. She opens up about her creative process and what it means to be a true artiste. And since Diwali is just around, of course we ask her about her Diwali plans this year, and she tells us, “I’ll celebrate Diwali with family and close friends. I’ve always believed in celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali — steering clear of crackers and embracing the serenity of lights and music instead.”

Reminiscing about her fondest memories of Diwali, she says, “It’s all rooted in the simple yet magical times spent at my aunt’s house in Kolhapur. There’s something about waking up early to craft a vibrant rangoli in the courtyard that captures the spirit of the festival. And nothing quite compares to the heavenly dahi pohe my mavshi prepares for breakfast. The joy of making faraal together — crispy karanji and savoury chivda — and then snacking on it throughout the day is a tradition that fills my heart with nostalgia and warmth.”

Excerpts: