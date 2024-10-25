Shalmali Kholgade discusses her artistic journey and the creative landscape of her work ahead of her performance in Hyderabad
Some songs resonate so deeply that they become etched in our hearts and minds, bringing smiles and spontaneous sing-alongs. Who can forget the enchanting Mai Pareshaan from Ishaqzaade, instantly lifting our spirits? Then there’s Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the anthem of every Holi celebration, and the playful, catchy Daaru Desi from Cocktail, a favourite among the youth. At the heart of these memorable melodies is none other than Shalmali Kholgade, the voice that has seamlessly woven her way into our lives. A gifted writer and musician, Shalmali isn’t just a talented performer; she’s a creative powerhouse who crafts her independent music compositions alongside her usual film work. After years of enchanting audiences in the Hindi film industry, Shalmali turned the page to a new chapter years ago, stepping into the realm of independent music. Now, as she embarks on her This Is Me India Tour, she continues to connect with fans in a meaningful way, with her next enchanting stop in Hyderabad.
Ahead of her show, Shalmali speaks with Indulge, sharing her passion for independent music and reflects on her journey as an artiste. She opens up about her creative process and what it means to be a true artiste. And since Diwali is just around, of course we ask her about her Diwali plans this year, and she tells us, “I’ll celebrate Diwali with family and close friends. I’ve always believed in celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali — steering clear of crackers and embracing the serenity of lights and music instead.”
Reminiscing about her fondest memories of Diwali, she says, “It’s all rooted in the simple yet magical times spent at my aunt’s house in Kolhapur. There’s something about waking up early to craft a vibrant rangoli in the courtyard that captures the spirit of the festival. And nothing quite compares to the heavenly dahi pohe my mavshi prepares for breakfast. The joy of making faraal together — crispy karanji and savoury chivda — and then snacking on it throughout the day is a tradition that fills my heart with nostalgia and warmth.”
Excerpts:
Please tell us about the This Is Me India Tour 2024 in detail
The This Is Me India Tour 2024 is about revealing my true self. While I am grateful for the love I have received for my popular songs, there’s another side of me that I want to explore. This tour allows me to share my original music from the past four to five years, alongside some well-known film tracks. It’s more than just a performance; it’s about connecting with my audience through personal songs they may be hearing for the first time. Unlike typical Bollywood shows, I am engaging more with the audience, creating a truly intimate experience. This return to my roots has been refreshing, and I have loved exploring this side of myself as a performer.
How do you feel about coming to the city?
I have performed in Hyderabad before, but not in this kind of a setting. I cherish the memory of that Indie set, where the audience’s genuine love for music shone through, regardless of whether they knew the songs. Everyone sat on the floor in a restaurant backyard, fully immersed in the moment. Although I have had many commercial shows, that experience has stayed with me. Hyderabad has a vibrant music scene, and I can’t wait to perform here again, especially with so many friends in the city
You’ve been immersed in music from a very young age, beginning your training under the guidance of your mother. How has this journey shaped you?
My musical journey began at home, where my mother taught Indian classical music. I attended music lessons until I was 12, which felt compulsory at the time. However, my mother later encouraged me to decide for myself, allowing me to explore various interests beyond academics. While I wasn’t particularly passionate about studies, I managed to score a distinction in my board exams.
Growing up, I was good at singing, dancing, acting, and drawing (my parents would say that), but I struggled to choose just one path. It was during my time at St. Xavier’s College that I discovered my true joy in music, especially performing on stage, which is my first love. Ultimately, I pursued music and I am grateful to combine all my passions today. I sing, act in my music videos, dance on stage, and even design my own costumes.
As a singer, writer, and composer, you’ve worked across various languages — Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali — and ventured into independent music. How do you maintain such versatility?
For me, it wasn’t about maintaining versatility or making a conscious choice — it was about following what fulfilled me. If I had stuck to just singing songs composed by others, I would have been happy and comfortable, but when I started writing my own music, it felt like giving birth to something entirely my own, similar to how a mother feels when she brings a child into the world. That experience was something I knew I needed. It wasn’t about juggling different things but pursuing my passion wherever it led — whether learning a song in the studio or composing on my own. I have always asked, ‘What will make me happy?’ and followed that, letting my heart guide me every step of the way.
What is your creative process like? How long do you do riyaaz daily?
My creative process is deeply rooted in real-life experiences and emotions. I feel most inspired to write music when something personal moves me— whether it’s a fight with my husband, how much I love him, or how I feel about my friends. I need that emotional push to create, but I am working on writing more consistently, regardless of mood.
When it comes to singing and riyaaz, it’s a daily routine for me, like a 15-20 minutes warm-up before rehearsals or shows. I may not sit for hours every day, but work does include a good amount of singing. Inspiration strikes unexpectedly — whether I am walking, running, or amidst the chaos, a lyric or melody might come to me, and I build on it when I get home.
Your track Follow merges English, Marathi, and Tamil lyrics with Afrobeat influences, and the visually stunning music video showed you in stylish blazers with ethnic touches. What inspired you to create such a unique blend of languages and genres?
Follow has been such a whimsical journey for Bhumika, Pixl, and me. We initially met without any specific plan, but Pixl and Bhumika had already set the chorus, and I loved the Afrobeat vibe. We decided to complete the song, with Bhumika singing in Tamil and me in Marathi. It was an organic blend of Tamil, Marathi, and English.
Once we finished composing, we went for an Indo-Western look — heavy traditional jewellery paired with blazers — to reflect the fusion. As a musician, I love exploring creative freedom beyond just music, from visuals to stage design.
Social media seems to provide a good platform for budding artistes. Does it have any downsides?
I believe social media can be a valuable tool, but it’s not the be-all and end-all of a career. It’s one of many ways to promote your work and connect with audiences, but it shouldn’t be your sole focus. Many artistes successfully use social media for promotion, but the downside is getting too caught up in it and neglecting realworld interactions.
What are your other passions, and how do you unwind?
I have a passion for many things outside of music, with running, knitting, and reading being my top three. As an old soul, I enjoy solitary activities — especially running, which I prefer to do alone to let my creative juices flow. Each morning, I love starting my day with a cup of coffee and a good book, followed by knitting. I recently completed a shawl for my mother’s birthday, a project that took quite some time, and now I am working on a cushion cover for my living room. While I am willing to take risks in my career, I tend to play it safe with my music. I enjoy relaxing activities, although I do love trekking and hiking, but I am not adventurous. I am definitely not a beach person — I am much more of a mountain person.
What are the most essential qualities or traits of a good artiste?
I believe a few essential qualities are crucial for success, starting with humility. With so much talent around, it’s easy to become complacent when receiving love and recognition. Staying humble and not letting success get to your head is vital. Additionally, it’s important to avoid getting too comfortable; we must continually reinvent ourselves and embrace challenges that promote growth. Struggling and stepping out of our comfort zones ultimately make us stronger. As a musician, staying informed about what’s happening around us is equally important for continuous improvement.
Tickets start at Rs 299.October 27, 9 pm.
At EXT by Moonshine, Jubilee Hills.
