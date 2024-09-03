Hymns of peace and happiness: Experiencing the Tabernacles Hymn Concert in Hyderabad

The violin and cello were perfectly synced to the melodious voices of the choir, breathing life into hymns written years ago and creating a unique and nostalgic experience at the Tabernacles Hymn Concert at St Francis Degree College, Begumpet. With a 60-member orchestra, this concert stirred memories for everyone present, even as heavy rains lashed the state.

As the audience settled in, the 50-voice choir, accompanied by a 20-piece orchestra, opened with Lacrymosa, a hymn dedicated to remembering the departed. The concert continued with beloved songs like Morning Has Broken, In the Garden, and Glorious Things of Thee Are Spoken, prompting many in the crowd to sing along.

The orchestra’s medley was a highlight, featuring beautifully rendered tunes on the piano, violin, and cello, including All Hail, One Day at a Time, Abide With Me, and Then Sings My Soul. Each hymn was introduced with insights about its origins and the occasions during, which it is traditionally sung.

Zubin Gibson, the conductor, curated a selection of timeless hymns that resonated deeply with the audience. The hymn Nearer My God, to Thee, sung in memory of the departed, brought a sense of peace to the hall. The concert concluded with heartfelt renditions of God Will Take Care of You and Yes, I Know, providing a fitting end to the evening.

The Hymn Concert is an annual tradition and the preparations for the upcoming Christmas concert are already underway, promising another memorable experience.