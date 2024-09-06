Pop sensations and playback singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar discuss their latest release, 'Tu Kahe Toh', and lots more

Identical twins and singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are forces to reckon with in playback singing and live performances. From songs like Kar Gayi Chul (Kapoor & Sons) to Pehli Baar (Dil Dhadakne Do) and Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Sukriti has aced it contributing to chartbuster hits. Prakriti too has lent her ecstatic vocals to songs like Subah Subah (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) and Hum Aaye Hain (Ganapath) among others.

If Bollywood wasn’t enough, the Kakar sisters have also set the stage ablaze with their indie releases! After some fun pop numbers like Maafiyaan, Saath Tere, and more, the singers have now come up with another indie single, Tu Kahe Toh. This time around, the duo have executed a fresh treatment to the score by collaborating with Bebhumika and Pixl. We chat with the sisters to learn more about the song, their experiences working on Bollywood projects, what they would describe their aesthetic as, and more. Excerpts: