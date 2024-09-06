Pop sensations and playback singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar discuss their latest release, 'Tu Kahe Toh', and lots more
Identical twins and singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are forces to reckon with in playback singing and live performances. From songs like Kar Gayi Chul (Kapoor & Sons) to Pehli Baar (Dil Dhadakne Do) and Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Sukriti has aced it contributing to chartbuster hits. Prakriti too has lent her ecstatic vocals to songs like Subah Subah (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) and Hum Aaye Hain (Ganapath) among others.
If Bollywood wasn’t enough, the Kakar sisters have also set the stage ablaze with their indie releases! After some fun pop numbers like Maafiyaan, Saath Tere, and more, the singers have now come up with another indie single, Tu Kahe Toh. This time around, the duo have executed a fresh treatment to the score by collaborating with Bebhumika and Pixl. We chat with the sisters to learn more about the song, their experiences working on Bollywood projects, what they would describe their aesthetic as, and more. Excerpts:
This song explores unconditional love. What sets it apart from songs exploring similar themes?
Prakriti: I think the fact that it has an unconventional choice of music production and three different voices and girls expressing a theme typically heard from a male perspective — especially when it comes to doing the impossible in love and expressing how far one would go for love — sets it apart from other songs we have done in the past. It is also the most semi-classical single we have experimented with in our non-film career!
Tell us about the musical treatment you chose for this song and how you arrived at it.
Sukriti: The start of the song sounds like a heartbeat. It’s pounding fast and resembles the rush one feels when they find ‘the one’. We first arrived at the composition of this song, then the melody just came naturally to us and Bhumika. Thereafter, Pixl, who’s the music producer, suggested it would be amazing to have the UK garage soundscape as our theme of the production and we thought that would be a very urban yet fresh fusion to build on.
How was your experience collaborating with Bhumika and Pixl on this project?
Sukriti: It’s been so lovely! They’re both a breath of fresh air and are incredibly talented. Not only are they new age and hardworking, but their work ethic has also been so inspiring! First of many, I hope! I think we make a great team.
After a couple of indie releases, what are a few things both of you have discovered about your vocal ranges?
Prakriti: We have discovered that there are a lot of facets to our music and vocal range. There’s so much that we would like to showcase. Instead of following a certain type or filling a mould, we want to carve a new space with each song and find new audiences. Some songs tell stories but some are just moods, and that’s how we want to reach
new people.
Has singing in Bollywood projects been drastically different from producing your original tracks?
Sukriti: They’re both different work spheres. One is with a brief and premeditated approach, and the other is absolutely without one! As a musician, it’s so much fun to be able to do both as they’re completely different work days and we’re grateful we get to do both!
How would you describe your aesthetics as a duo?
Prakriti: I think for a long time, our aesthetic was doll pop/true teen queen with a lot of vibrant pop colours and fonts with pop/funk references because we were in our teen pop era, but now that we are maturing into young women, our style has shifted to use fewer colours and more texture. Our aesthetic at the moment would be described best as ultra-feminine and fun!
How do you get your creativity flowing?
Sukriti: By constantly staying inspired and motivated — whether it’s watching documentaries, seeing music videos or hearing podcasts or international radio. When we face creative blocks, we like to unplug and take a holiday, and that gets the creativity flowing again.
How has your relationship as artistes, along with the sibling-bond that you share, grown over the years?
Prakriti: We realised a few years ago that we can divide our roles and jobs and delegate. Initially, both of us used to do everything together, but for the last few years, we’ve found ourselves taking leads in different things. Not only does this make life easier but it also makes it much more satisfactory.
A song/album both of you have been listening to on a loop?
Sukriti: Sabrina Carpenter’s new album — Short and Sweet.
What are some upcoming projects we can get excited about?
Prakriti: Currently, we are preparing for a music video that we’ve been so excited to shoot for. It has great dance choreography and music, which is a classic ‘SuPra’ sound.
Tu Kahe Toh is streaming on Spotify.