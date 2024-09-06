The Pulse Theory and Nemophilis give a tribute to Linkin Park and Steven Wilson with their dynamic performance

Both these bands deeply respect the original artistes, and believe that retaining the classics in their original form is integral. Instead of changing the original compositions, they have an audio-visual set and special effects that make the song “sound a replication of the original.”

Talking a little bit more about the niche they have carved for themselves in their respective genres, and their creative processes, Antariksh Pandey from The Pulse Theory says, “We are a progressive metal band and our music has elements of old school melodic progressive, power metal and djent (a subgenre of progressive metal) inspired passages. We have created a space that is unique within the progressive domain. Our 2023 album Coming Back Home was acclaimed for the fresh sound we brought to the table — a blend of melodic, atmospheric elements co-existing with heavy metal and djent sections.”

Nemophilis, on the other hand, is a modern rock band and are fusing old school rock elements with modern pop music. While talking about their creative process, they say, “We sit in a room to listen to the idea which is popping in our head and just keep brainstorming until we are satisfied with the output from each one of us; and then we make some of our friends (a closed group of people) listen to it in order to get their views; and make changes accordingly.”

These bands, with their unique soundscapes and a personal touch to classics promise a grand musical journey.

Tickets at Rs 399 onwards. September 8, 7 pm. At EXT by Moonshine, Jubilee Hills.

Story by Ananya Mehta