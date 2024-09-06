The Pulse Theory and Nemophilis give a tribute to Linkin Park and Steven Wilson with their dynamic performance

What happens when two prominent bands, acclaimed in their respective music scenes dedicate a tribute to their favourite artistes? There’s magic on stage! As The Pulse Theory, a progressive metal band from Bengaluru gears up for a tribute to Steven Wilson; and Nemophilis, a Pune based modern rock and pop band, pays a tribute to Linkin Park, be pre pared to groove and sing along at A Tribute for the Ages.
When we asked The Pulse Theory why they chose to dedicate a tribute to Steven Wilson, Avishek Dasgupta, the lead vocalist says, “Being a progressive metal band, we have always enjoyed Porcupine Tree and Steven Wilson’s solo projects. The volume and depth of his work is immense and highly diverse. While the primary focus is our original music, we felt a Wilson tribute would appeal to many while also challenging our abilities as musicians.”
Talking about their connection with Linkin Park, Akarsh Singh, drummer of Nemophilis, says that Linkin Park’s music has helped many people like them through tough times. He says that it is emotional, “especially while seeing people’s faces when we perform their favourite songs.” He adds that this was one of the primary reasons why they chose to do a tribute to Linkin Park.
Both these bands deeply respect the original artistes, and believe that retaining the classics in their original form is integral. Instead of changing the original compositions, they have an audio-visual set and special effects that make the song “sound a replication of the original.”
Talking a little bit more about the niche they have carved for themselves in their respective genres, and their creative processes, Antariksh Pandey from The Pulse Theory says, “We are a progressive metal band and our music has elements of old school melodic progressive, power metal and djent (a subgenre of progressive metal) inspired passages. We have created a space that is unique within the progressive domain. Our 2023 album Coming Back Home was acclaimed for the fresh sound we brought to the table — a blend of melodic, atmospheric elements co-existing with heavy metal and djent sections.”
Nemophilis, on the other hand, is a modern rock band and are fusing old school rock elements with modern pop music. While talking about their creative process, they say, “We sit in a room to listen to the idea which is popping in our head and just keep brainstorming until we are satisfied with the output from each one of us; and then we make some of our friends (a closed group of people) listen to it in order to get their views; and make changes accordingly.”
These bands, with their unique soundscapes and a personal touch to classics promise a grand musical journey.
Tickets at Rs 399 onwards. September 8, 7 pm. At EXT by Moonshine, Jubilee Hills.
Story by Ananya Mehta