Zubin Mehta reflects on a lifetime of music and his deep connection to Mumbai

Seated by a window at a Mumbai five star hotel overlooking an early evening panorama of a tranquil harbor, he was in symphonic spirits. Though frail at 88, his indomitable passion for music and childlike zest for life, astonish his audiences and admirers.

Zubin Mehta, ideally Western Classical Music’s greatest living legend and globally celebrated conductor, who has mesmerised the world for over six glorious decades, had been in Mumbai to conduct the National Center for the Performing Art’s Symphony Orchestra of India.

Affable and spontaneous, Maestro, as he is revered, yearns to be connected to his Indian roots and to Mumbai, the city of his birth.

Excerpts from our conversation: