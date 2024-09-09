Hip-Hop legend Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime performance

Next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show promises to be a musical spectacle as Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the same. The Compton-born rapper, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and powerful performances, will once again grace the iconic stage. The official NFL (National Football League) Instagram page made this announcement today.

Kendrick Lamar is coming into the Super Bowl with renewed energy and determination. His recent hit, Not Like Us, solidified his position as one of the industry's leading hip-hop voices.