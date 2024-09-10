Lollapalooza India 2025 announces a stellar lineup with Green Day, Shawn Mendes headlining

Lollapalooza India 2025 is going to be an extravagant musical affair! The festival will feature a star-studded lineup of international and Indian artistes.

Headlining the event is the legendary punk rock band, Green Day. Joining them is the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Shawn Mendes. The Indian hip-hop sensation, Hanumankind, will also grace the stage.

Other notable performers include the former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson; the indie rock band, Glass Animals; the electronic music DJs, Zedd and John Summit; and the hip-hop artiste, Big Boi.

The festival will also showcase a diverse range of Indian talent, including Raftaar x Kr$na, Dot., Niladri Kumar, Lisa Mishra, and more.