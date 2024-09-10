Lollapalooza India 2025 announces a stellar lineup with Green Day, Shawn Mendes headlining

Lollapalooza India 2025 is going to be an extravagant musical affair! The festival will feature a star-studded lineup of international and Indian artistes.
Headlining the event is the legendary punk rock band, Green Day. Joining them is the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Shawn Mendes. The Indian hip-hop sensation, Hanumankind, will also grace the stage.
Other notable performers include the former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson; the indie rock band, Glass Animals; the electronic music DJs, Zedd and John Summit; and the hip-hop artiste, Big Boi.
The festival will also showcase a diverse range of Indian talent, including Raftaar x Kr$na, Dot., Niladri Kumar, Lisa Mishra, and more.
Green Day. known for cult hits like Boulevard of Broken Dreams, American Idiot, 21 Guns and more, announced their show on their official social media handle. "Another first for us!! India, you’ve been calling our name... and it’s finally time to answer. We’ll see you in Mumbai next March," they captioned their post. Hanumankind too, took to his Instagram profile to share his excitement. "See y'all there Mumbai!" he said in an Instagram story. Singer-songwriter Raman Negi and Shawn also mentioned their excitement for March next year.
Fans took to the comment sections of the social media announcements to share the admiration for this line up.