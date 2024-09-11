Music composer Simma Dhaliwal to release romantic track 'Dil Karda' with Punjabi star Guri

Hailing from Firozpur, Punjab, Simma Dhaliwal has made a significant mark in the Punjabi music industry with his hit tracks such as Canada Wali, Yaad, Surma, Follow, and Sip Sip. His highly anticipated upcoming romantic track, Dil Karda, featuring Guri as a music composer, is slated for release in September.

Dhaliwal states, “The song is a romantic ballad that captures the essence of true love through the lens of the Gen Z generation. It reflects the emotional depth and sentiments of young love.” He describes it as “the feeling of the Gen Z generation” and emphasises that it embodies what true love feels like.

The collaboration between Dhaliwal and Guri came about organically. The two have known each other for the past 2-3 years and discussed working together during a meeting in London last year. Dhaliwal recounted, “We were in London last year where we planned and discussed about making something together. Then 2 months back, while in the studio, Snipr was playing a beat. Meer wrote very heart-touching romantic lines, which Guri and I mutually decided to create something around.” Snipr then provided the music. Although the release date for the video is still pending due to Guri's already scheduled single and album releases, the track may debut in early 2025.

Dhaliwal described his experience working with Guri as seamless and enjoyable. He said, “Guri and I are quite close friends, and we understand each other well. Working with Guri is just a bro thing. It was the first time we recorded something together, and we are fully confident in our track.”

Reflecting on the collaboration, Dhaliwal shared valuable insights he gained from working with Guri. “Guri is very particular about his tracks and works on details meticulously. On some scales, I was having trouble while singing, but Guri suggested I do proper rehearsal and then sing, rather than rely on auto-tune and mixing. I practiced for around a week and then recorded the track. When Guri was satisfied, I was like, ‘Thank God,’” he added with a laugh. “It’s hard to satisfy a mega artist.”

In addition to Dil Karda, Dhaliwal has several other upcoming projects, including collaborations with Nira Ishq fame singer Guri and music director Snipr, promising more exciting music in the future.