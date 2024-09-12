Exclusive: 'Music made me a better person,' says Armaan Malik

A

Firstly, there’s a lack of proper knowledge about auto-tune. Auto-tune is used or spoken about with a very negative connotation. Auto-tune is nothing but a pitch corrector. Just as photo or video editors use editing apps, singers and musicians use auto-tune. I don’t think it should be looked at differently. Suppose a singer has the right throw, amazing feel and emotions, and is 70 per cent in pitch, auto-tune can be used to make it a better song to listen to. But when artistes become dependent on auto-tune, because they don’t sing well in pitch, that is where it becomes concerning. Auto-tune just helps the performance get better.

See, no one is perfect. Even the most pitch-perfect musician too will miss it at times. We have become used to listening to pitch-perfect songs on streaming platforms, so anything normal will sound out of tune. At times, it becomes too perfect an audio to lose that human touch. What I feel is that musicians should sound their best during live performances. That is where most people miss the mark. There are a lot of pop musicians who use auto-tune live, but I don’t have any autotuning at the backend. I just have backup vocals to support me.