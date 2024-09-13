Five Indian folk singers who revolutionised the art form

Folk music in India is deeply intertwined with the country's diverse traditions, festivals and rituals, reflecting the essence of regional cultures. It preserves the stories, values and emotions of the people, passed down through generations. However, to keep this rich art form alive in modern times, small innovations and blending it with contemporary music genres are crucial. By incorporating folk elements into pop culture, it remains relevant, attracting younger audiences and ensuring that the tradition evolves while retaining its core identity. Here are some folk artistes who popularised folk music.

Mame Khan

Mame Khan is a renowned Indian folk singer from Rajasthan, celebrated for his soulful renditions of traditional Rajasthani folk music. Known for his powerful voice, he hails from a lineage of Manganiyar musicians. Mame Khan has successfully blended folk with contemporary music, gaining global recognition for his performances. He has also collaborated with Coke Studio and presented popular songs like Chaudhary, with a twist.

Aditya Gadhvi

Aditya Gadhvi is a passionate Indian singer known for his soulful voice and deep connection to Gujarati folk and sufi music. Growing up in a musical family, he effortlessly blends tradition with modern sounds. Some of his popular songs include Manzil from Reva, Vahal No Dariyo, Khalasi and Luv ni Love stories. His energetic performances and heartfelt music continue to inspire audiences across generations.

Bhupen Hazarika

Bhupen Hazarika was a legendary artist whose music touched hearts across India, especially in his home state of Assam. With his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, he brought Assamese folk music to the national stage. His songs, like Dil Hoom Hoom Kare and Bistirno Parore, spoke of humanity, unity, and social justice, making him not just a musician, but a voice for the people. His legacy still resonates deeply today.

Kalpana Patowary

Kalpana Patowary is a dynamic Indian folk and playback singer, known for her contributions to Bhojpuri music. Hailing from Assam, she has a deep understanding of traditional folk styles and has popularized Bhojpuri music across India. Trained in classical music, Patowary's powerful voice has earned her recognition in various regional languages. Some of her notable songs include Gawanwa Leja Rajaji and Saiyan Mile Ladaiya. She is celebrated for reviving traditional music with modern sensibilities.

Nooran sisters

The Nooran Sisters, Jyoti and Sultana Nooran, are renowned for their incredible energy and soulful voices that bring Sufi music to life. Trained by their father, Ustad Gulshan Mir, they rose to fame with songs like Patakha Guddi and Tung Tung. Their music beautifully blends traditional Sufi sounds with modern beats, captivating audiences worldwide. Whether performing live or on platforms like Coke Studio, their raw emotion and spiritual depth make every performance unforgettable.