Gully Fest makes a comeback, bigger & better; Pusha T, DIVINE to headline the 2nd edition

Gully Fest, India’s leading hip-hop music festival, is set to make a spectacular return on October 26-27 at the Nesco Center in Mumbai. Launched by the renowned multi-platinum hip-hop artist DIVINE (Vivian Fernandes) and his Gully Gang music label, this festival quickly became a sensation in the hip-hop scene following its debut in 2018. It stands as a testament to DIVINE’s impact on embedding hip-hop into India’s cultural fabric and highlights the success of the many emerging artists who have followed in his footsteps.

This year’s festival promises to be a grand celebration of Indian hip-hop’s journey from street origins to mainstream prominence. With the theme ‘Hip-Hop Mere Gully Mein’ (Hip-Hop in My Hood), the two-day event will honor the genre’s evolution, from its modest beginnings to its current status as a vibrant cultural movement. The festival will focus on varsity and university culture, exploring how these influences have shaped the style and perspectives of artists and fans over the years.

Emphasising community and diversity, Gully Fest will feature both established stars and up-and-coming talent, ensuring a broad representation of the genre’s voices. Headlining this edition will be international hip-hop icon Pusha T, alongside the festival’s founder, DIVINE. The lineup includes a range of talented Indian artistes such as Gully Gang All Stars, Prabh Deep, Lisa Mishra, Sambata, Yashraj, Gravity, Bombay Bassment, Reble, DJ Proof, DJ Kan-i, OG Shez, and Beatraw x D-Cypher.

“It’s been incredible to see our movement evolve, with so many embracing the mic and the pen, and our music reaching across India and beyond. Gully Fest celebrates this journey, bringing global rap icons to India while showcasing the best of Indian hip-hop and supporting emerging artists,” DIVINE says.

In addition to stellar music performances, the festival will offer immersive experiences with installations like a graffiti wall, skate ramp, interactive boombox, and a yearbook photo booth. Starting this year in Mumbai, Gully Fest plans to expand to other cities across India in the future, continuing to build on the movement’s momentum.

Tickets start at INR 1,299.

Available online.