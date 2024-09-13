Raga rendezvous: This upcoming carnatic concert explores music of and by women

What does SaMaRaSa mean and how did it come to be?

SaMaRaSa means harmony in Sanskrit and Kannada and is a collective of women musicians who play classical music. The idea behind SaMaRaSa is to explore music together and present pieces that are meaningful to us as women and musicians. While there are many female vocalists, the number of female instrument players, especially percussionists in Indian classical music remains low. This collective supports each other while presenting music from a woman’s perspective, leading to meaningful experiences for both us and our audiences.