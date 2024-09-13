Raga rendezvous: This upcoming carnatic concert explores music of and by women

The SaMaRaSa collective will be presenting Her Voice, an innovative carnatic concert this weekend. This exciting event features three accomplished musicians: Manasi Prasad (vocals), Aditi Krishnaprakash (violin) and Deepika Sreenivasan (mridangam). Together, they will delve into the nuances of raga, lyric and the emotional depth of each piece, sharing personal insights as women and artistes. Manasi lets us in on everything you need to know about this upcoming performance.
What does SaMaRaSa mean and how did it come to be?
SaMaRaSa means harmony in Sanskrit and Kannada and is a collective of women musicians who play classical music. The idea behind SaMaRaSa is to explore music together and present pieces that are meaningful to us as women and musicians. While there are many female vocalists, the number of female instrument players, especially percussionists in Indian classical music remains low. This collective supports each other while presenting music from a woman’s perspective, leading to meaningful experiences for both us and our audiences.
Can you give us some insights about the upcoming performance?
Her Voice is a concert presentation of music that explores feminist ideas through traditional carnatic music. The composition features works of female mystics such as Mirabai, Akka Mahadevi and Lal Ded. These mystic poets, who lived several hundred years ago, offer insights from both devotional and feminist perspectives. Furthermore, we pay tribute to legendary carnatic vocalists like MS Subbulakshmi and ML Vasanta Kumari, who overcame immense barriers to become icons in their field. Their inspiring stories remind us that while challenges persist today, the struggles faced by women were even greater in the past.
As a performer, have you come across any differences between performing pieces created by male artistes in comparison to female artistes?
Undoubtedly! Our life experiences differ, leading to distinctions between compositions by traditional male composers and female ones. The mystics share a common theme: a longing for liberation from their circumstances. They used music and art as outlets to express their desire for a different life. Additionally, they were acutely aware of societal disapproval. Mirabai acknowledged that people thought she had gone mad. This awareness of criticism is something I resonate with, women today still face more judgment than their male counterparts. While these women were bold and courageous, their music also hints at sadness and conveys a sense of despondency, as they express a plea for salvation, addressing God. Exploring these ideas reveals significant differences in women’s music and poetry.
Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?
I lead a fusion ensemble called the Manasi Prasad Ensemble, with some interesting projects lined up. I am also in the process of creating a musical that documents the journey of classical music, which I hope to present in the next few months.
Entry free. September 13, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Written by: Pramiti Digra
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress