Indie band T. R. A. P. turns a decade old

A

Bhaswar: We started as an instrumental band, and what made us immensely popular was the way we covered the theme songs of popular films and web shows like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones through instrumental music. It was just the passion for music that drove us to form this band. Growing up, we wanted to give our fullest and the band to give us sustenance. This particular line-up of the band has been working together since 2017, and we have waded through the pandemic, keeping our promise that T.R.A.P is our only identity. We wouldn’t collaborate with anyone else to sustain. T.R.A.P has always been a student’s favourite and they love our original tracks and mash-ups of Bollywood and beyond. And definitely, the last decade has been full of sacrifices. For us, T.R.A.P. has always been our priority. Whatever happens, getting up on the stage and performing is the biggest kick that we get. Our initial dream — that we would be consistently travelling and that we would call the airports our second home — is coming true slowly.