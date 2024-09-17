Jacqueliene Fernandez debuts as singer, drops teaser of first single 'Stormrider'

Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez has teased her fans with a small clip of her upcoming single debut titled Stormrider.
Taking to her photo-sharing platform, the actress shared a short video in which she can be seen in her sizzling avatar in the background of rain. The end-clip unveils the date of the upcoming video song, which is slated to be released on September 20, 2024.
The glimpse was captioned as, “This is just the beginning. Stormrider”.
The Race 3 star details her origins of interest in music, saying, "Growing up in a household filled with music, especially with my dad being a part-time DJ, I was surrounded by an eclectic mix of sounds from a young age. Our home was filled with vinyl records, CDs and music from different genres and cultures. This exposure to diverse musical influences sparked my passion for music and performance."
"For me, music is about storytelling and connecting with emotions, which is why I decided to launch my music. I wanted to create something that resonates deeply with listeners, just as the music I grew up with did for me," Jacqueliene further noted.
On the acting front, she will next be seen in Sonu Sood starrer Fateh and the multi-starrer comedy-drama Welcome To The Jungle.