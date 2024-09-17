Jacqueliene Fernandez debuts as singer, drops teaser of first single 'Stormrider'

The Race 3 star details her origins of interest in music, saying, "Growing up in a household filled with music, especially with my dad being a part-time DJ, I was surrounded by an eclectic mix of sounds from a young age. Our home was filled with vinyl records, CDs and music from different genres and cultures. This exposure to diverse musical influences sparked my passion for music and performance."

"For me, music is about storytelling and connecting with emotions, which is why I decided to launch my music. I wanted to create something that resonates deeply with listeners, just as the music I grew up with did for me," Jacqueliene further noted.

On the acting front, she will next be seen in Sonu Sood starrer Fateh and the multi-starrer comedy-drama Welcome To The Jungle.